Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Blac Chyna
Exclusive Details

Blac Chyna Slaps Ex-Fiancé Tyga With Child Support Case Over 10-Year-Old Son King, Demands Joint Custody

blac chyna tyga pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 25 2023, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Blac Chyna has hit her ex-fiancé Tyga with legal papers seeking child support for their son King Ciaro — a year after claiming she received “no support” from her children’s fathers.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the Petition to Determine Parental Relationship filed by Chyna on July 24. In documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the model asked that she be awarded joint custody of their kid.

Article continues below advertisement
blac chyna tyga mega
Source: mega

In addition, her petition noted, in regard to child support, “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

The petition, first reported by The Blast, Chyna filed is the first step to collecting child support from a parent.

Article continues below advertisement
blac chyna case file

In March 2022, Chyna claimed that she had to “give up” 3 cars because she had no support from Tyga or Rob Kardashian, whom she shares a daughter Dream with.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” Chyna wrote.

MORE ON:
Blac Chyna
Article continues below advertisement
blac chyna rob kardashian mega
Source: mega

“Single no support child support,” she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, Chyna said her “biggest flex” was not receiving support. “My biggest flex. I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support,” she said. “So that’s my biggest flex. … That’s what’s up.”

Tyga scoffed at Chyna’s allegations. He commented on The Shade Room, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Rob disputed his ex’s statement as well. He wrote, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

blac chyna king cairo instgagram
Source: @blacchyna/instagram

Blac Chyna with son King Cairo seen on her instagram in 2018

As we previously reported, last year, Chyna lost her lawsuit against Rob and his family over claims they conspired to ruin her career. Since then, the model has reinvented herself by quitting OnlyFans and turning to religion.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.