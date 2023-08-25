Blac Chyna Slaps Ex-Fiancé Tyga With Child Support Case Over 10-Year-Old Son King, Demands Joint Custody
Blac Chyna has hit her ex-fiancé Tyga with legal papers seeking child support for their son King Ciaro — a year after claiming she received “no support” from her children’s fathers.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the Petition to Determine Parental Relationship filed by Chyna on July 24. In documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the model asked that she be awarded joint custody of their kid.
In addition, her petition noted, in regard to child support, “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”
The petition, first reported by The Blast, Chyna filed is the first step to collecting child support from a parent.
In March 2022, Chyna claimed that she had to “give up” 3 cars because she had no support from Tyga or Rob Kardashian, whom she shares a daughter Dream with.
“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” Chyna wrote.
“Single no support child support,” she added.
In 2020, Chyna said her “biggest flex” was not receiving support. “My biggest flex. I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support,” she said. “So that’s my biggest flex. … That’s what’s up.”
Tyga scoffed at Chyna’s allegations. He commented on The Shade Room, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”
Rob disputed his ex’s statement as well. He wrote, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”
As we previously reported, last year, Chyna lost her lawsuit against Rob and his family over claims they conspired to ruin her career. Since then, the model has reinvented herself by quitting OnlyFans and turning to religion.