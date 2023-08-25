Blac Chyna Slaps Ex-Fiancé Tyga With Child Support Case Over 10-Year-Old Son King, Demands Joint Custody

Blac Chyna has hit her ex-fiancé Tyga with legal papers seeking child support for their son King Ciaro — a year after claiming she received “no support” from her children’s fathers.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the Petition to Determine Parental Relationship filed by Chyna on July 24. In documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the model asked that she be awarded joint custody of their kid.