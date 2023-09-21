Custody War: Blac Chyna Serves Ex Tyga's Mom With Legal Papers Outside $5 Million LA Mansion
Blac Chyna’s war with her ex Tyga over custody of their son King has turned nasty with the model serving the rapper’s mother with legal papers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chyna hired a process server to track down Tyga at a $5 million home in Los Angeles.
The server went out to the West Hollywood pad on September 1. He told the court that he handed Tyga’s mother, Pasionaye Nguyen, the paperwork at 7:03 PM.
The move will allow Chyna’s case against Tyga to move forward in court — and the rapper is now forced to respond to her petition.
As we previously reported, on July 24, Chyna filed a Petition to Determine Parental Relationship in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The model asked the court to award her joint custody of King. She also asked that, “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”
The petition is the first step in Chyna collecting a child support judgment from Tyga. After finding out about the case, Tyga took to social media to respond.
"10 years later... nah," the 33-year-old rapper wrote before adding, "Stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”
For years, Chyna claimed she did not receive child support from Tyga or Rob Kardashian, who she shares a daughter Dream with.
In 2020, Chyna claimed her “biggest flex” was not being supported by her exes. “My biggest flex. I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support,” she said. “So that’s my biggest flex. … That’s what’s up.”
At the time, Tyga laughed at the claims. He commented on The Shade Room, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”
Rob jumped in an added, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”
Two years later, Chyna claimed she had to sell 3 cars to support her family. “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” Chyna wrote.