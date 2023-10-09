Blac Chyna Tells Judge She Spends 5-Figures Per Month on Bills, Only Has $11k in Savings as She Fights Tyga for Custody of Son
Blac Chyna has revealed how much she spends on her monthly expenses as she fights her ex Tyga over custody and child support of their son King, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, in July, Chyna filed a Petition to Determine Parental Relationship against Tyga in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The model asked that she be awarded joint custody of their son and for child support from the rapper.
At the moment, Tyga has had King the majority of the time for years. However, Chyna said there was no formal agreement in place.
Recently, Chyna told the court she was selling off her luxury clothes and purses to make ends meet. She said that she made over $178k this year from selling items but said her inventory is running out quickly.
The model even accused Tyga of interfering with her custody time with King. She said he refused to provide his address and has held back information about King’s health.
Chyna demanded the court order Tyga to pay her $125k to cover her legal fees and to examine his finances.
RadarOnline.com has obtained Chyna’s income and expense declaration that she submitted with her request for fees from Tyga.
In the filing, Chyna revealed she made around $71k last month but averages around $32k per month. She only has $11k in the bank but owns real property worth $1.5 million.
Her current monthly expenses include $22k on her mortgage with the amount is broken down as $1,885 on the principal and $17k on interest.
She spends another $3k on property taxes, $8k on health care costs, $5k on childcare, $3,800 on groceries, $1,529 on eating out, $1,400 on utilities, $850 on cell phones, $3,200 on laundry and cleaning, $2,500 on clothes, $2k on entertainment/vacations, $1,896 on auto expenses, $271 for her savings, and $24k to pay off a loan and her American Express bill.
After Chyna filed suit, Tyga told her publicly, "10 years later... nah. Stick to ur schedule sat-mon.” He has yet to respond in court.
The suit came after years of Chyna publicly claiming she did not receive support from Tyga or her other ex-Rob Kardashian, who she shares a daughter Dream with.
In 2020, Chyna said, “My biggest flex. I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support. So that’s my biggest flex. … That’s what’s up.”
Tyga responded to his ex writing, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”
Rob added, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”