Blac Chyna Selling 'Clothes, Purses and Shoes' to Make 'Ends Meet' as Custody Battle With Tyga Rages on
Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, revealed that she has been hawking her high-end belongings to make a quick buck in an income and expense declaration filed Monday as part of her ongoing custody battle with rapper ex Tyga.
The former video vixen said she has been selling items such as "clothing, purses and shoes" via online consignment store TheRealReal or to pals so she can "make ends meet," RadarOnline.com has learned. So far, she made a profit of $178,000, telling the court, "It is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell."
"This profit has somewhat supplemented my plummeting business sales," White stated, asking that Tyga (real name: Micheal Ray Stevenson) pay $125,000 to cover her legal and accounting fees.
The exes have been duking it out over legal and physical custody of their son, King. She is also seeking child support. In addition to King, White is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Dream shared with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian.
RadarOnline.com told you first that White recently served Tyga's mom with legal papers, hiring a process server to track down the lyricist at a $5 million home in Los Angeles on September 1. The move allowed her case against Tyga to move forward.
This site obtained the Petition to Determine Parental Relationship filed by White in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 24, making it crystal clear she wants to be awarded joint custody of their child.
The ex-E! personality is seeking court orders to establish a consistent and regular schedule with King.
Tyga commented on the matter via social media, leaving a cryptic comment under The Shade Room's post. "10 years later ... nah," the Taste hitmaker wrote. "Stick to ur schedule sat-mon."
White, on the other hand, alleged that Tyga has been interfering with the 24 hours-per week she is currently able to visit with her son.
She claimed that Tyga refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address for where King lives.
However, insiders told TMZ she knows where Tyga lives, and he's been covering their son's private school tuition, medical bills and most of his living expenses.
Months ago, Chyna shared that she quit one of her lucrative streams of income on a popular subscription-based streaming service.
"I don't do OnlyFans anymore — I don't do it anymore at all," she shared on the Jason Lee Show back in March.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"I'm just changing everything about me," the mom of two added. "It's a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I'm worth way more than that."