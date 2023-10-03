Blac Chyna Selling 'Clothes, Purses and Shoes' to Make 'Ends Meet' as Custody Battle With Tyga Rages on

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, revealed that she has been hawking her high-end belongings to make a quick buck in an income and expense declaration filed Monday as part of her ongoing custody battle with rapper ex Tyga.

The former video vixen said she has been selling items such as "clothing, purses and shoes" via online consignment store TheRealReal or to pals so she can "make ends meet," RadarOnline.com has learned. So far, she made a profit of $178,000, telling the court, "It is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell."