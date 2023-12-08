Your tip
NeNe Leakes' Troubled Son Bryson Bryant's Ex Threatens to Take Him to Court Over Alleged Unpaid Child Support

We're told Bryson has not seen his son since his October jail release.

By:

Dec. 8 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

NeNe Leakes' son Bryson Bryant's ex is threatening to take him to court over alleged unpaid child support, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that he reportedly owes her close to $30k.

Symone Davis told us that Bryson has not seen their 6-year-old son, Blaze, since being released from jail in October for fentanyl possession.

Bryson's ex claimed "he is roughly $30k" behind on child support.

"I sent him pictures of Blaze. He opens the message but doesn't respond," Symone said on Thursday, claiming the same goes for NeNe.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to NeNe's team for comment.

Bryson's ex claimed "he is roughly $30k" behind on child support — and she wants to collect.

When asked if she plans to take legal action, Symone responded, "Absolutely!" But it'll take some time because her lawyer will have to file a lawsuit since the child support has been enforced for two years "with no progress."

A judge declared Bryson was Blaze's biological father in July 2020 and ordered him to pay child support, court records show.

As this outlet reported, a judge declared Bryson was Blaze's biological father in July 2020 and ordered him to pay child support, according to documents obtained by this outlet, which we were told he was allegedly $20k behind on paying at the time of his arrest.

While he might be unable to pay child support, Bryson weaseled his way out of jail by posting a $6,100 bond that was broken down as $1,850 for the loitering charge, $1,850 for giving law enforcement a false name, and $2,400 for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance.

Sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that NeNe's son "is not staying with her" after his release.

He spent months in jail before posting a $6,100 bond.

Bryson was taken into custody for felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling in July. He was later hit with an additional charge for “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer" after claiming to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, at the time of his arrest.

A spokesperson in the sheriff's release office had initially told RadarOnline.com that Bryson would be stuck behind bars until January 3, 2024, for violating his probation in a separate case with his arrest — but he was released nearly three months early. When pressed about the reason behind his release, representatives from the sheriff's office, jail, and records department could not elaborate.

NeNe spoke about her son's addiction after his arrest.

NeNe spoke out about her son's situation after his arrest.

"He needs rehabilitation," she said. "He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."

