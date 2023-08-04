NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Ordered To Stay in Jail Until 2024 After Fentanyl Arrest

NeNe Leakes' son, Bryson Bryant, won't be a free man until next year — even if his wealthy reality star mom wanted to bail him out. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Bryant, 33, won't be eligible for release from Gwinnett County Jail until January 3, 2024.

A spokesperson in the sheriff's release office confirmed to RadarOnline.com that Leakes' son is stuck behind bars for at least 152 more days.