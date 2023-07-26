NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson's Baby Mama 'Not Surprised' About Drug Arrest, 'Hopes' He Goes to Rehab

The ex of NeNe Leakes' son Bryson Bryant is speaking out about his recent arrest for fentanyl possession, telling RadarOnline.com that she did not know how bad his addiction had gotten.

In an exclusive interview with this outlet, Symone Davis — who shares son Blaze with Bryant — said she was "not surprised" police found drugs in Bryson's vehicle; however, she was "definitely shocked" when she discovered it was fentanyl.