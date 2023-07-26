NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson's Baby Mama 'Not Surprised' About Drug Arrest, 'Hopes' He Goes to Rehab
The ex of NeNe Leakes' son Bryson Bryant is speaking out about his recent arrest for fentanyl possession, telling RadarOnline.com that she did not know how bad his addiction had gotten.
In an exclusive interview with this outlet, Symone Davis — who shares son Blaze with Bryant — said she was "not surprised" police found drugs in Bryson's vehicle; however, she was "definitely shocked" when she discovered it was fentanyl.
FYI — while Leakes doesn't acknowledge Blaze as her grandchild, RadarOnline.com can confirm a judge declared Bryant his biological father in July 2020 and ordered him to pay child support, which Davis — whose real name is Erin — says he's behind on to the tune of $20k.
"I didn’t know he was going to that depth," Davis revealed in a phone interview on Wednesday, adding that she believes Bryant has a drug problem.
We broke the story — Leakes' son was arrested on July 3 and charged with felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling.
At the time of his arrest, Bryant claimed to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, whom The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared with her late husband, Gregg. His real identity was later confirmed and he was hit with a charge of “giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer."
When they ran Bryant's name in the system, officers saw that Leakes' oldest son was "wanted for probation violation." He is still locked up in a Gwinnett County Jail cell, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
When asked if Davis wants Bryant to get help, she responded, "I have hope he will' — however, she believes “the only way he will walk into rehab is if he’s court ordered.”
“He has to want that for himself. He has to want better," she told RadarOnline.com, adding she hopes he will get help "so he’s not only better for himself but for his kids.”
Rehab might be the only thing Davis and Leakes see eye-to-eye on. The RHOA star expressed concern over her oldest child's recent arrest when she appeared on the Reality with the King podcast.
"As a mom just to watch it, my hands are tied," she stated. "[There's] not much that I can do. For people who have had children or family members that have been on drugs, they know that they have to be ready. They have to simply be ready."
Davis said Bryant needs to dedicate time to rehabilitation to see their child again.
"He needs to get himself together," she told us. Davis also said she wants him to "put his foot down with his mother," who she claims makes Bryant choose between being "dependent" on her or seeing Blaze.
Despite Leakes' alleged ultimatum, we're told Bryant has spent time with their child throughout his life. He's also posed for photos with Blaze, one of which was captioned, "Me and my dad when I was a baby."