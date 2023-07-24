NeNe Leakes 'Numb' to Son Bryson's Fentanyl Arrest, Admits He Has an Addiction: 'My Hands Are Tied'

NeNe Leakes addressed her son Bryson Bryant 's latest arrest, revealing she's "numb" to the situation because he's "been struggling" with drugs for years. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Leakes' 33-year-old son was taken into custody on July 3 and charged with felony possession of Fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling.

"I spoke to him on the phone, I think he's doing OK," she told Carlos King on his Reality with the King podcast via PEOPLE .

While Leakes' admitted that it's hard to see her child struggle, she's learned she can't help him unless he's willing to take it.

"He needs rehabilitation," Leakes explained. "He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction . He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."

Despite Bryson — who Leakes shares with her ex Calvin Bryant — being an adult, she won't turn her back on him, but she won't be opening her pocketbook either.

"As a mom just to watch it, my hands are tied," she stated. "[There's] not much that I can do. For people who have had children or family members that have been on drugs, they know that they have to be ready. They have to simply be ready."

"I’ve spent so much money on trying to get Bryson where he needs to be," she said. "But every time I've sent him off is because I said, ‘You are getting your a-- up and we are sending you off.’ But I learned through counseling myself that he has to say, ‘I’m ready to go,’ not me making him go. So until Bryson is ready to make a change, [there’s] nothing I [can] do."

Adding, "He is [33] years old, he’s an adult. He has three children — three beautiful children — who I adore. He has a wife. As a mother, I would never wash my hands of my child, right? But, I'm kind of numb to it because it's been happening for so many years. I'm just really kind of numb to the situation."