Tough Love: NeNe Leakes Goes on Luxury Shopping Spree as Her Son Rots in Jail, Unable to Afford a Lawyer
It's been almost two weeks since NeNe Leakes' oldest son, Bryson Bryant, was arrested for felony possession of Fentanyl, and despite telling the court he couldn't afford an attorney, his famous mama went on a designer shopping spree — signifying she's letting him learn the hard way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had no problem flaunting her wealth when she hit the town on Wednesday. After dropping cash for a pricey meal with cocktails, Leakes, 55, didn't close her pocketbook.
The ex-Bravolebrity took to Instagram to show her followers the designer duds she had her eye on.
Posting a large Versace butterfly tote priced at $2,025, Leakes appeared to want accessories to match because she also flaunted a crystal butterfly cuff ring valued at $775, a scarf, and $345 sunglasses. But she didn't stop there.
Leakes later showcased a pair of neon green Saint Laurent heels.
She appeared not to have a care in the world as she ended her night by turning the camera on herself, giving a playful pout. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Leakes' 33-year-old son was taken into custody at Gwinnett County Jail on July 3 and is still sitting in his cell after failing to pay his bond.
Bryson was hit with a slew of charges, including felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance, and a misdemeanor for “loitering/prowling after allegedly lurking outside a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia. At the time of his arrest, he told law enforcement that he was Leakes' other Brentt.
Prosecutors slapped Bryson with a charge of “giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.” He was also accused of violating probation in another case.
In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bryson informed the court he needed a public defender because he was "financially unable to employ an attorney" despite his famous mama's riches.