Exclusive Mugshot: NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Looks Defeated After Being Arrested for Fentanyl Possession and Giving False Name to Cops
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant is still sitting in a jail cell after being arrested for felony possession of Fentanyl, and RadarOnline.com has obtained his mugshot.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Leakes' oldest child was taken into custody on July 3 at Gwinnett County Jail after police discovered the Schedule II-controlled substance when they found him allegedly lurking outside a random home.
In addition to the drug charge, Bryson was hit with a misdemeanor “loitering/prowling” charge for “evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence which was false.”
But his troubles didn't stop there. RadarOnline.com revealed that during his arrest, Bryson told officers he was his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, who is Leakes' child with her late husband, Gregg.
It appears he was released later that day — when cops still thought his name was Brentt — but rearrested once they discovered his real identity.
In newly filed documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, prosecutors slapped Bryson with a charge of “giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.” He was also accused of violating probation in another case.
According to jail records, Bryson is currently behind bars.
Leakes' son didn't look too pleased in his mugshot. The 33-year-old appeared to be defeated in the booking photo. Wearing a black t-shirt, Bryson sported short hair and a beard for his latest arrest. He also appeared to have lost weight.
Bryson is scheduled to appear in court on the charges later this month.
This isn't his first time in the slammer — or allegedly giving a fake identity.
Bryson was arrested for DUI in 2011 after failing to stay in his lane. One year later, Bryant was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license.
In 2015, Leakes' problem child — who she shares with her ex, Calvin Bryant — was arrested after he gave police a false name when cops raided a McDonald’s in Georgia. Law enforcement was tipped off to an alleged plan he and a group of suspects had to print counterfeit checks at the fast-food spot.