‘RHOA’ Star Nene Leakes’ Son Arrested for Felony Possession of Fentanyl, Allegedly Told Police He Was His Younger Brother Brentt
Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant was taken into custody earlier this month after police allegedly found drugs on him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on July 3, Bryson was arrested for felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance.
In a criminal arrest warrant, prosecutors said the crime happened around 1 AM at a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition to the drug charge, Bryson was hit with a misdemeanor “loitering/prowling” charge.
The police affidavit claimed Bryson was at the address in question “evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence which was false.”
During questioning, when asked for his name, Bryson told officers he was his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, who NeNe had with her late husband, Gregg. As a result, the first few filings in the criminal case have Brentt’s name on it.
Brentt and Bryson do not share the same father.
Jail records show that Bryson was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at around 2:36 AM. His bond was set at $5,900. The booking sheet has him listed under Brentt's name. He was released at 12:20 PM.
During booking, Bryson gave officers an address to a home that NeNe sold off years ago.
In newly filed documents, prosecutors added a charge of “giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.” The updated filing listed the defendant as Bryson Rashard Bryant with a date of birth of 12/26/1989.
According to jail records, it appears Bryson was rearrested and is currently behind bars.
Bryson was also accused of violating probation in another case. He's scheduled to appear in court later this month.
NeNe has been dealing with personal drama for years.
Back in 2022, Brentt suffered a heart attack and a stroke. He was rushed to the hospital where he stayed for months. At the time, NeNe spoke out about the health scare.
“Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke,” NeNe told fans. “He’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”
The reality star explained doctors usually believe the symptoms are caused by drugs or an infection like HIV. However, she denied her son drank or used drugs. She said all his tests came back negative for any infection.
She said Brentt’s doctors “were thinking that maybe he caught COVID and he didn’t know he had COVID.” At the time, she called the ordeal “very scary.”
“I don’t even want to go into details of what happened or how I found out – or what condition he was in," she recalled.
Throughout Brentt’s recovery, NeNe shared videos of her son in the hospital learning to walk. In November 2022, NeNe said he was walking and talking like normal.
The health scare came months after NeNe’s husband Gregg died at the age of 66 following his battle with cancer.