According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on July 3, Bryson was arrested for felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance.

In a criminal arrest warrant, prosecutors said the crime happened around 1 AM at a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition to the drug charge, Bryson was hit with a misdemeanor “loitering/prowling” charge.

The police affidavit claimed Bryson was at the address in question “evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence which was false.”

During questioning, when asked for his name, Bryson told officers he was his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, who NeNe had with her late husband, Gregg. As a result, the first few filings in the criminal case have Brentt’s name on it.