NeNe Leakes' Jailbird Son Bryson Can't Afford Attorney in His Fentanyl Case, Needs Public Defender

NeNe Leakes' oldest son Bryson Bryant cannot afford an attorney, so he was provided one by the court after his drug arrest. In legal documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's 33-year-old child revealed he doesn't have enough money to pay for legal counsel despite his famous mama's riches.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Bryson was taken into custody at Gwinnett County Jail on July 3 for felony possession of Fentanyl, and jail records show he's still behind bars.
In the document filed on July 5, just two days after his arrest, Leakes' son informed the court he needed appointed counsel because he was "financially unable to employ an attorney."
In the filing, the box was ticked for "appointment of counsel for indigent defendant." Indigent is jargon for needy or poor.
"The court appoints the attorney designated above to represent the Defendant. The appointment shall remain in effect through all courts in this circuit until the case is completed, another attorney appointed, Defendant retains counsel, or further court order, Appointed counsel shall immediately contact Defendant," the documents read, along with the Magistrate of Gwinnett County's signature.
As RadarOnline.com reported, into the Gwinnett County Jail at around 2:36 AM and charged with felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance.
He was also hit with a misdemeanor “loitering/prowling” charge for allegedly lurking outside of a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Bryson claimed he knew the people who lived there, but the police affidavit clarified that "was false.”
That wasn't the only thing Bryson fabricated to police about. At the time of his arrest, he told law enforcement that he was Leakes' other Brentt.
Jail records indicate he was released later that day — when cops still thought Bryson was his younger brother— but rearrested once they discovered his true identity.
In newly filed documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, prosecutors slapped Bryson with a charge of “giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.” He was also accused of violating probation in another case.
He's scheduled to appear in court later this month.