NeNe Leakes' Jailbird Son Bryson Can't Afford Attorney in His Fentanyl Case, Needs Public Defender

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Bryson was taken into custody at Gwinnett County Jail on July 3 for felony possession of Fentanyl, and jail records show he's still behind bars.

In the document filed on July 5, just two days after his arrest, Leakes' son informed the court he needed appointed counsel because he was "financially unable to employ an attorney."

In the filing, the box was ticked for "appointment of counsel for indigent defendant." Indigent is jargon for needy or poor.