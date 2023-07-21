Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Bam Margera
Exclusive

'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Completes Parenting Class, One Step Closer to Seeing Son After Quitting Rehab

bam margera completes parenting class rehab pp
Source: Mega; Instagram
By:

Jul. 21 2023, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Bam Margera is closer to hopefully seeing his son. The 43-year-old former Jackass star has been putting in the work and recently completed a class on parenting amid his ongoing legal battle with his ex and struggles with sobriety, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

We've obtained the certification of completion showing that Margera — whose real name is Brandon — finished the Los Angeles Superior Court's "Our Children First" online program on July 17.

He made it official by placing his John Hancock on the certificate.

bam mangera certificate bug
Article continues below advertisement

The embattled reality star said his estranged wife, Nikki, has been prohibiting him from seeing their five-year-old son, Phoenix, as Margera battles with his sobriety.

According to Margera, he's been allowed to FaceTime with Phoenix, but those sessions have been limited too.

Bam Margera with Nikki and his son
Source: Instagram

Bam Margera with Nikki and his son

Article continues below advertisement

The Jackass alum caught up with photographers weeks ago, revealing his goal is to stay sober for his son; however, he ditched ex-addict Lamar Odom's suggested detox rehab in June.

Margera said he's surrounding himself with sober people, including coaches, who are allegedly helping him with his struggles.

For now, his main focus is seeing his son again and proving he's not the violent man his ex claimed he is. Margera and Nikki have been through a lot lately.

He was taken to a mental health facility on a 5150 hold last month.

MORE ON:
Bam Margera
Article continues below advertisement
Bam Margera
Source: Mega

Bam Margera

After his brother asked for the public's help finding the troubled reality star, police discovered him at Danny Trejo's taco spot. When law enforcement arrived, he was acting erratic — so they called in the experts who evaluated Margera and ultimately decided to put him on a 5150.

Article continues below advertisement

He and his ex are also tied up in a legal battle over the validity of their marriage. Margera and Nikki said "I do" in Iceland back in 2013. He testified that he was told their vows didn't count because they aren't residents of that country.

Now, it's up to a CA judge to decide if they really are husband and wife.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Bam Margera
Source: Mega

Bam Margera

Article continues below advertisement

Margera looked put together outside an L.A. courthouse just weeks ago; however, Nikki insisted his behavior has been "extremely scary" and emphasized that he needs to make significant life changes in order to see their son again.

Sadly, Margera has battled with his sobriety and mental health for years but claimed he's fighting this time for his child.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.