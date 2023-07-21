'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Completes Parenting Class, One Step Closer to Seeing Son After Quitting Rehab

Bam Margera is closer to hopefully seeing his son. The 43-year-old former Jackass star has been putting in the work and recently completed a class on parenting amid his ongoing legal battle with his ex and struggles with sobriety, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

We've obtained the certification of completion showing that Margera — whose real name is Brandon — finished the Los Angeles Superior Court's "Our Children First" online program on July 17.

He made it official by placing his John Hancock on the certificate.