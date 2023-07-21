'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Completes Parenting Class, One Step Closer to Seeing Son After Quitting Rehab
Bam Margera is closer to hopefully seeing his son. The 43-year-old former Jackass star has been putting in the work and recently completed a class on parenting amid his ongoing legal battle with his ex and struggles with sobriety, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
We've obtained the certification of completion showing that Margera — whose real name is Brandon — finished the Los Angeles Superior Court's "Our Children First" online program on July 17.
He made it official by placing his John Hancock on the certificate.
The embattled reality star said his estranged wife, Nikki, has been prohibiting him from seeing their five-year-old son, Phoenix, as Margera battles with his sobriety.
According to Margera, he's been allowed to FaceTime with Phoenix, but those sessions have been limited too.
The Jackass alum caught up with photographers weeks ago, revealing his goal is to stay sober for his son; however, he ditched ex-addict Lamar Odom's suggested detox rehab in June.
Margera said he's surrounding himself with sober people, including coaches, who are allegedly helping him with his struggles.
For now, his main focus is seeing his son again and proving he's not the violent man his ex claimed he is. Margera and Nikki have been through a lot lately.
He was taken to a mental health facility on a 5150 hold last month.
After his brother asked for the public's help finding the troubled reality star, police discovered him at Danny Trejo's taco spot. When law enforcement arrived, he was acting erratic — so they called in the experts who evaluated Margera and ultimately decided to put him on a 5150.
He and his ex are also tied up in a legal battle over the validity of their marriage. Margera and Nikki said "I do" in Iceland back in 2013. He testified that he was told their vows didn't count because they aren't residents of that country.
Now, it's up to a CA judge to decide if they really are husband and wife.
Margera looked put together outside an L.A. courthouse just weeks ago; however, Nikki insisted his behavior has been "extremely scary" and emphasized that he needs to make significant life changes in order to see their son again.
Sadly, Margera has battled with his sobriety and mental health for years but claimed he's fighting this time for his child.