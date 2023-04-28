Bam Margera Accepts Lamar Odom's Offer for Rehab After Bizarre Rant, Swears Off Drinking

After former Jackass star Bam Margera posted a bizarre video online where he bashed his own family, the skateboarder accepted an offer to stay at one of Lamar Odom's rehab facilities for treatment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ex-Los Angeles Lakers player, who has struggled with sobriety over the years, recently teamed up with Christian music artist Dontae Ralston and skateboarder Dennis Martinez to purchase three rehab facilities in California.

The endeavor aimed to help those like Bam who suffered from addiction.