Bam Margera Accepts Lamar Odom's Offer for Rehab After Bizarre Rant, Swears Off Drinking
After former Jackass star Bam Margera posted a bizarre video online where he bashed his own family, the skateboarder accepted an offer to stay at one of Lamar Odom's rehab facilities for treatment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-Los Angeles Lakers player, who has struggled with sobriety over the years, recently teamed up with Christian music artist Dontae Ralston and skateboarder Dennis Martinez to purchase three rehab facilities in California.
The endeavor aimed to help those like Bam who suffered from addiction.
Bam accepted the offer to get clean via Odom's rehab centers after he posted a series of concerning messages on social media.
"Lamar Odom... I just heard your message and yes, I do want your help," Bam said in an expletive-laced video, in which he slammed his family members and listed the only "friends" he had left.
The message came after Bam was wanted by authorities for four days, following accusations from his brother Jesse that he was using meth.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Prior to accepting Odom's offer, Bam's family said his recent meth addiction made him "unrecognizable."
Earlier this week Jesse posted a series of disturbing claims about his brother. Jesse alleged that Bam was using meth and hallucinating.
A warrant for Bam was issued after Pennsylvania police responded to a call about an "altercation" between family members.
Bam fled from authorities and embarked on a four-day search that ended with the ex-reality star turning himself in.
On Friday, Bam addressed his brother's claims while he threatened to evict him from his own.
"Well my brother made false accusations of me being on meth," Bam wrote on Instagram. "But when I wear to god and Phoenix the wolfs life I'm not, I went with my lawyers to urgent care. Guess what Jesse Margera. The results are negative. Now you will be evicted from castlebam sooner than later. Get your f----- s--- out HOMOner. Oh wait… not no more."
The disturbing series of events were the latest for the embattled former MTV star who swore off drinking as he focuses on his well-being.
In March, he was arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend Jessica, who along with her 8-year-old child, accompanied him on-the-run this week.
Adding to his legal woes was his estranged wife Nicole Boyd filing for divorce and legal custody of their son, Phoenix. She alleged that Bam's substance abuse problems led to her decision to take action.