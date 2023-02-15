Bam Margera's Estranged Wife Files For Separation, Seeks Full Custody Of Son
Bam Margera's estranged wife filed for separation, hours after Priscilla Presley slammed the Jackass star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Margera, 43, and Nicole Boyd, 35, were married in 2013 and have been on and off again for several years.
After failed attempts to reconcile their marriage, Boyd officially filed for legal separation from her estranged husband in a Los Angeles County courthouse on Wednesday.
She cited irreconcilable differences in the court documents, according to TMZ.
During their nearly 10-year marriage, the former MTV star and Boyd had one child together, a son named Phoenix, 5.
According to the documents, Boyd requested sole legal and physical custody of their son; however, her request allowed Margera to have supervised visits on two conditions.
Margera's visitations would only be allowed if he pays the bill for the supervised hangouts. They are also required to stay in LA county.
In addition to seeking full custody of Phoenix, Boyd asked the court to award her spousal support. In the latest documents, she listed the official date of their separation as September 2021.
In September 2021, Boyd filed documents asking the court to grant her sole custody of their son — but she did not file for divorce or separation at that time.
In addition to his marriage issues, many celebrities close to Margera have expressed concern for the tv personality's substance abuse battles — including Jackass' Steve-O, who said he feared Margera's lifestyle would result in an early death.
Steve-O made the comment after he and Margera spent time on the road together. While the friends appeared to be in good spirits at the cross-country comedy shows, a social media post from Margera sparked a divide between the two.
"One arm is a best friend who had my f------ back all along, another arm is a poser. A pro creation thief. If Jeff tremaine was in this photo, he would be to greedy to fit. F--- jeff. Remember I tattooed that on me long ago jeff? It’s because I knew who you were all along," Margera captioned the Instagram photo that featured himself, Steve-O, and Johnny Knoxville.
Steve-O responded to the post in a since-deleted comment, accusing Margera of staying up the previous night and getting "loaded" enough to post "vile nonsense."