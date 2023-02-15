Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bam Margera

Bam Margera's Estranged Wife Files For Separation, Seeks Full Custody Of Son

aaaa
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 15 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Bam Margera's estranged wife filed for separation, hours after Priscilla Presley slammed the Jackass star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Margera, 43, and Nicole Boyd, 35, were married in 2013 and have been on and off again for several years.

After failed attempts to reconcile their marriage, Boyd officially filed for legal separation from her estranged husband in a Los Angeles County courthouse on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement
copy of bbbb
Source: mega

She cited irreconcilable differences in the court documents, according to TMZ.

During their nearly 10-year marriage, the former MTV star and Boyd had one child together, a son named Phoenix, 5.

According to the documents, Boyd requested sole legal and physical custody of their son; however, her request allowed Margera to have supervised visits on two conditions.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
copy of bbbb
Source: mega

Margera's visitations would only be allowed if he pays the bill for the supervised hangouts. They are also required to stay in LA county.

In addition to seeking full custody of Phoenix, Boyd asked the court to award her spousal support. In the latest documents, she listed the official date of their separation as September 2021.

MORE ON:
Bam Margera
Article continues below advertisement
copy of bbbb
Source: @nikkib124/Instagram

Boyd

In September 2021, Boyd filed documents asking the court to grant her sole custody of their son — but she did not file for divorce or separation at that time.

In addition to his marriage issues, many celebrities close to Margera have expressed concern for the tv personality's substance abuse battles — including Jackass' Steve-O, who said he feared Margera's lifestyle would result in an early death.

Article continues below advertisement
copy of bbbb
Source: mega

Steve-O made the comment after he and Margera spent time on the road together. While the friends appeared to be in good spirits at the cross-country comedy shows, a social media post from Margera sparked a divide between the two.

"One arm is a best friend who had my f------ back all along, another arm is a poser. A pro creation thief. If Jeff tremaine was in this photo, he would be to greedy to fit. F--- jeff. Remember I tattooed that on me long ago jeff? It’s because I knew who you were all along," Margera captioned the Instagram photo that featured himself, Steve-O, and Johnny Knoxville.

Steve-O responded to the post in a since-deleted comment, accusing Margera of staying up the previous night and getting "loaded" enough to post "vile nonsense."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.