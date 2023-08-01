Inside Lamar Odom's Rehab Center Where He Offered to Bring NeNe Leakes' Son Bryant Following Fentanyl Arrest
Lamar Odom is committed to rehabilitation and adding to his fast-growing Odom Recovery Group network. RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive photos of the former NBA star's latest treatment portfolio addition, where he offered to bring his College Hill costar NeNe Leakes' son, Bryson Bryant, after he was arrested for felony possession of Fentanyl.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Gold Bridge Treatment Center in Louisburg, Kansas, is now an official partner of Odom Recovery. The luxury inpatient treatment facility offers "semi-private living spaces" and apartment-style units in a discrete location.
This is the same facility that Odom tried sending Jackass star Bam Margera to in June because he "thought it would be good for him to get away from L.A." They eventually landed on a detox center in San Diego — but the former MTV personality ditched rehab early.
We're told Odom convinced Mama June's ex, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, was supposed to check into the Gold Bridge Treatment Center last month but "went MIA."
Most recently, Leakes revealed that Odom had reached out to help her son with treatment after his drug arrest. Our sources say Bryson will go to Gold Bridge Treatment Center if he accepts Odom's offer.
The photos show the inside of Odom's facility, revealing a pool table in the communal area, a washer plus a dryer in the units, as well as flat-screen TVs.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Leakes' son was taken into custody on July 3 and charged with felony possession of Fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling.
According to the incident report obtained exclusively by this outlet, the fentanyl was discovered in "plain view" on the center console of his Dodge Durango in a small plastic bag when officers responded to the scene after a call was made regarding a "suspicious vehicle."
At the time of his arrest, Bryson claimed to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, whom NeNe shared with her late husband, Gregg. Bryson's real identity was later confirmed and he was hit with an additional charge of “giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer."
When they ran Bryson's name in the system, he saw that Leakes' oldest son was "wanted for probation violation."
Bryson remains in custody — marking almost one month in lockup. As for Leakes, she revealed she's "numb" to the situation because he's "been struggling" with drugs for years.