Inside Lamar Odom's Rehab Center Where He Offered to Bring NeNe Leakes' Son Bryant Following Fentanyl Arrest

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Gold Bridge Treatment Center in Louisburg, Kansas, is now an official partner of Odom Recovery. The luxury inpatient treatment facility offers "semi-private living spaces" and apartment-style units in a discrete location.

This is the same facility that Odom tried sending Jackass star Bam Margera to in June because he "thought it would be good for him to get away from L.A." They eventually landed on a detox center in San Diego — but the former MTV personality ditched rehab early.