NeNe Leakes' Troubled Son Bryson Bryant NOT Living With 'RHOA' Star After Jail Release: Source

"He is not staying with her," a well-connected insider told us on Wednesday, adding, "He resides at the house NeNe purchased three years ago."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to NeNe's rep for comment.

The ex-RHOA star sold off the infamous Georgia mansion she shared with her late husband, Gregg Leakes, in January 2022, putting it on the market weeks after he died from colon cancer.