NeNe Leakes' Troubled Son Bryson Bryant NOT Living With 'RHOA' Star After Jail Release: Source
NeNe Leakes' son is a free man after spending three months behind bars, but he's not living with his famous mama following his jail release. Sources connected to Bryson Bryant tell RadarOnline.com that the 33-year-old isn't holed up at The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's stunning $1.8 million Atlanta condo — because he's living at a separate property she owns.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Bryson was released from Gwinnett County Jail on October 5 after being arrested on July 3 for fentanyl possession. The documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed NeNe's son posted a $6,100 bond to get out of jail; however, he didn't run to mommy afterward.
"He is not staying with her," a well-connected insider told us on Wednesday, adding, "He resides at the house NeNe purchased three years ago."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to NeNe's rep for comment.
The ex-RHOA star sold off the infamous Georgia mansion she shared with her late husband, Gregg Leakes, in January 2022, putting it on the market weeks after he died from colon cancer.
She famously downsized by buying and moving to a 4,000-square-foot condominium while trying to offload the 5-bedroom, 7-bath marital home.
Bryson made headlines in July when he was taken into custody for felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling. But the trouble didn't end there.
He was later hit with an additional charge for “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer" after claiming to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, at the time of his arrest. Brentt is NeNe's only child with Gregg.
The release documents revealed that each of Bryson's charges came with a price.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Bryson's bond was broken down as $1,850 for the loitering charge, $1,850 for giving law enforcement a false name, and $2,400 for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance.
NeNe's oldest son has a future court date and was warned there will be consequences if he's a no-show.
"If you fail to appear, your bond will be forfeited and a bench warrant will be issued for your re-arrest," the documents read. "It is your responsibility to keep informed as to your court dates. It is your responsibility to keep the court advised on any changes to your address."
Following Bryson's arrest, NeNe said she was "numb" to the situation as he had "been struggling" with drugs for years.
"He needs rehabilitation," she said. "He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."