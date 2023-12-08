Frail-Looking Emma Stone Sparks Fear After Displaying Bizarre Behavior at 'Poor Things' Premiere
Actress Emma Stone's frail appearance and strange behavior at the premiere of her new movie, Poor Things, sparked concern, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans feared something was wrong after a since-deleted video, shared by production company Searchlight Pictures on TikTok, featured Stone, 35, seemingly clinging to her publicist as she slowly moved down the red carpet while appearing unsteady.
Stone was dressed to the nines for her movie premiere in New York City on Wednesday night. The actress, who produced and stars in the film, wore a dazzling yellow embroidered Louis Vuitton gown. She tied the look together with a chic choker necklace featuring a dramatic, oversized embellished flower.
Stone's hair was neatly pulled back into a low bun for an effortless look. While the actress flashed a bright smile for cameras as she posed on the red carpet, fans on TikTok couldn't help but ask if she was okay.
Concerns were sparked after a video by the production house featured a slow-walking, somewhat unsteady Stone holding hands with her publicist as they snaked their way through the room. When she spotted co-star Mark Ruffalo, Stone pointed in his direction and said, "Hi Mark."
The actress held her gaze on the 13 Going on 30 star with her mouth open as she was chauffeured away.
"Uhh, is she okay?" one TikTok user commented. Another joined, "Ok, so we are all concerned about Emma. (Is) that what I am gathering?"
Between comments of fans echoing concerns about Stone's unusual behavior, viewers took turns speculating why she seemed off.
"I think she had a few glasses of wine. I act just like that," one user guessed, according to the Sun. Another echoed the guess, "She prob just overindulged at a party! We have all been there."
A third offered a different theory, "I think her dress just made it hard for her to walk."
Others chalked up Stone's peculiar mannerisms to the quirky personality she's known and loved for.
"Do any of them take into account her sense of humor? I think she's probably just acting derpy/awkward on purpose," a fan noted.
After many flooded the comment section dissecting the video, Searchlight Pictures took down the video from their account.
While the original video was removed, fans continued the discussion on later videos that were posted from the premiere.
"Is Emma ok? She was walking so weird and seems unsteady," a viewer posed, not letting the issue go.
One bold user directly called out the production house, "Lol @Searchlight Pictures way to delete the other Emma Stone video where everyone was asking if she was okay."