Alex Jones Claims President Joe Biden 'Doesn't Know Who He Is' During Shocking Tucker Carlson Interview
Known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made a series of questionable claims about President Joe Biden this week during a shocking interview with Tucker Carlson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interesting development to come as President Biden struggles to stay ahead of Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 White House, Jones appeared on Carlson’s X show on Thursday to discuss the 81-year-old commander in chief.
According to Jones, Biden “attacks dogs” and “walks around the White House naked.” Jones and Carlson also claimed that the president regularly consumes amphetamines.
“You see the system, the media, you go to everybody, and he deserves it,” Jones said during his X interview with Carlson this week. “But they were covering it up until now.”
“Now they’re covering the laptop. Now they’re covering attack on the dog,” he continued. “Now they’re covering, you know, all of his senility, all the corruption, the Chinese spies.”
It is unclear where Jones heard that President Biden allegedly attacked a dog, but Carlson did not appear to question the embattled alt-right radio host’s dubious claims.
"I was told that by Secret Service and by people that, let’s just say, work with them,” Jones said. “I’m going to leave it at that.”
“But yeah, he is completely out of his mind,” he continued. “He wanders around, for the entire two and a half years, it’s getting worse, naked in the White House in the middle of the night. Doesn’t know who he is.”
Carlson eventually spoke up once Jones claimed that President Biden regularly consumes amphetamines because, according to the ex-Fox News host, that claim is true.
“They have to give him a bunch of drugs, a bunch of amphetamines in the morning then they’ve got to drug him at night,” Jones said. “Sometimes he’ll be out for the morning for a while and then comes back out at night for a ball, that’s when there’s a real problem.”
“He is on drugs. I have established that,” Carlson responded. “I know someone who witnessed it.”
“I’m not guessing at this,” the disgraced ex-Fox News host continued. “I know someone personally who witnessed him taking amphetamines. And this was this during the 2016 and 2020 elections.”
It should be noted that Joe Biden did not run in the 2016 presidential election.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson’s decision to have Jones as a guest this week came months after the Alex Jones Show host was ordered to pay almost $1.5 billion to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.
A judge ruled that Jones was liable for spreading unfounded and debunked conspiracy theories about the devastating shooting – including claims that the shooting did not really happen and that the shooting was staged as a stunt with “crisis actors” to promote gun control laws.
Jones has not yet paid any money to the Sandy Hook victims’ families despite being ordered to do so more than one year ago.