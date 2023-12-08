Hunter Biden's 'Wild' Spending Exposed: $872k on Prostitutes, X-Rated Club Memberships and Adult Films
A newly exposed breakdown of first son Hunter Biden's untamed spending over the course of four years was laid bare in a fresh indictment.
The Department of Justice filed nine criminal charges against the president's scandal-plagued son on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can confirm, accusing him of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes while splurging on an extravagant lifestyle.
Hunter, who already faces three federal gun charges in Delaware for which he pleaded not guilty, is now facing more legal trouble with three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses, according to an indictment in California. He could be sentenced to 17 years behind bars if found guilty.
Prosecutors claim Hunter spent $5 million between 2016 and 2019, shelling out a staggering $870,000 on prostitutes, sex club memberships and adult films.
His gross income totaled around $7 million between 2016 and 2020, the docs stated.
His indulgences included $683,000 on "various women" and $188,960 on adult entertainment in addition to nearly $400,000 on "clothing and accessories."
"Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes," the indictment filed by DOJ Special Counsel David Weiss read.
Hunter is also accused of using the business line of credit to make $27,316 in payments to an online pornography website, "which in total accounted for one fifth of all of the business line of credit expenditures."
His highest spending was the $1.6 million he took out from ATMs.
"The Defendant had a legal obligation to pay taxes on all his income, including income earned in Ukraine from his service on Burisma's Board, fees generated by deal-making with the Chinese private equity fund, as well as income derived from his work as a lawyer and other sources," according to the indictment.
An attorney for Hunter Biden, Abbe Lowell, has since fired back at the recent indictment and said if his client's last name was "anything other than Biden, the charges "would not have been brought."
In his statement, Lowell accused Weiss of "bowing to Republican pressure."
"Now, after five years of investigating with no new evidence — and two years after Hunter paid his taxes in full — the U.S. Attorney has piled on nine new charges when he had agreed just months ago to resolve this matter with a pair of misdemeanors."