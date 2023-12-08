Hunter Biden's 'Wild' Spending Exposed: $872k on Prostitutes, X-Rated Club Memberships and Adult Films

Hunter, who already faces three federal gun charges in Delaware for which he pleaded not guilty, is now facing more legal trouble with three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses, according to an indictment in California. He could be sentenced to 17 years behind bars if found guilty.

Prosecutors claim Hunter spent $5 million between 2016 and 2019, shelling out a staggering $870,000 on prostitutes, sex club memberships and adult films.

His gross income totaled around $7 million between 2016 and 2020, the docs stated.