'Just a Bunch of Lies': President Biden Storms Off After Denying Involvement in First Son Hunter's Business Dealings

White House reporter Steven Nelson for the New York Post asked Biden if he wanted to set the record straight during a Wednesday press conference.

"There is polling by the Associated Press that shows that almost 70 percent of Americans, including 40 percent of Democrats, believe that you acted either illegally or unethically in regards to your family's business interests," said Nelson after Biden opened the floor for questions.

"Can you explain to the Americans, to Americans, this impeachment inquiry, why you interacted with so many of your son and brothers' foreign business associates?"