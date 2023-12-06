Your tip
'Just a Bunch of Lies': President Biden Storms Off After Denying Involvement in First Son Hunter's Business Dealings

Source: Bonnie Cash - Pool via CNP / MEGA

President Biden shot down a question asked by a reporter regarding Hunter and the impeachment inquiry.

Dec. 6 2023, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden denied "interacting" with first son Hunter's associates when grilled about the Republican impeachment probe, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The commander-in-chief stormed off shortly after repudiating the theories regarding his alleged role in Hunter and brother James Biden's foreign business dealings.

White House reporter Steven Nelson for the New York Post asked Biden if he wanted to set the record straight during a Wednesday press conference.

"There is polling by the Associated Press that shows that almost 70 percent of Americans, including 40 percent of Democrats, believe that you acted either illegally or unethically in regards to your family's business interests," said Nelson after Biden opened the floor for questions.

"Can you explain to the Americans, to Americans, this impeachment inquiry, why you interacted with so many of your son and brothers' foreign business associates?"

Biden stood by his previous claims that he had zero involvement in Hunter's dealings.

"I'm not going to comment. I did not," the president firmly stated. "And it's just a bunch of lies! I — they're lies!"

"You didn't interact with many of their business associates?" Nelson pressed, to which Biden replied, "I did not. They're lies!"

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) is among the House Republicans who are threatening to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress if he does not appear for a closed-door deposition next week following a subpoena.

The White House has continued to claim that Biden had no knowledge of his son's business dealings. Furthermore, impeachment witnesses say there's no evidence yet that the president committed a crime.

House Oversight Committee Republicans officially launched their investigation into the Biden family's business dealings at the start of this year to determine whether financial interests compromised the president.

"President Biden spoke by phone, attended dinners, and had coffee with his son's foreign business associates," according to Comer. "These individuals include Russian and Kazakhstani oligarchs, a Burisma executive, and a Chinese national who funneled millions to his son."

"President Biden's son, brother, sister-in-law, and daughter-in-law collectively received millions from CCP-linked entities. We've also revealed how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money in the form of a personal check from his sister-in-law."

After seeing a clip of the president's denial on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson fired back.

"The President just lied again to the American people," Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "FACT: There are at least 22 examples of Joe Biden speaking with or meeting with Hunter Biden's foreign business associates."

