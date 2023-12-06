AOC Slams Anti-Trans Women in Sports Legislation That Opens the Door for 'Genital Examinations' of Underage Girls

The congresswoman additionally noted that the proposals have been made at a time when multiple states have imposed strict anti-abortion laws — and have requested menstrual cycle information from students wishing to compete in school sports, which would detail their menstrual history.

"And we're saying this in an environment of a post-Dobbs America," AOC continued. "Where states are criminalizing access to abortion and want nothing more than data on women to figure out when, who's getting a menstrual cycle, who doesn't have one, and we're supposed to believe this is going to make us better and safer?"

"I think not, and, per usual, I don't believe we're sitting here on a panel of men that has actually thought about the biology and privacy consequences of all women, trans or cisgendered."