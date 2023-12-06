AOC Slams Anti-Trans Women in Sports Legislation That Opens the Door for 'Genital Examinations' of Underage Girls
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 34, slammed the proposed anti-trans women in sports legislature that she said would lead to "genital examinations" of underage girls, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The congresswoman condemned the proposals at a House Oversight Subcommittee on Health hearing regarding transgender athletes on Tuesday night.
AOC slammed multiple legislation proposals that aim to prohibit transgender athletes from competing in women's sports as a dangerous first step that would lead to irreparable harm to underage girls.
"We are talking about opening up all women and girls to genital examinations when they are underage, potentially just because someone can point to someone and say, I don't think you are a girl," the New York Democrat said.
The congresswoman additionally noted that the proposals have been made at a time when multiple states have imposed strict anti-abortion laws — and have requested menstrual cycle information from students wishing to compete in school sports, which would detail their menstrual history.
"And we're saying this in an environment of a post-Dobbs America," AOC continued. "Where states are criminalizing access to abortion and want nothing more than data on women to figure out when, who's getting a menstrual cycle, who doesn't have one, and we're supposed to believe this is going to make us better and safer?"
"I think not, and, per usual, I don't believe we're sitting here on a panel of men that has actually thought about the biology and privacy consequences of all women, trans or cisgendered."
Ranking member Rep. Summer Lee echoed AOC's concerns, branding the proposals "transphobic."
Also in attendance at the hearing was former collegiate swimmer and anti-trans women in sports advocate Riley Gaines, who has emerged as a far-right political figure after condemning University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, whom she tied for fifth place in the 200-yard NCAA 2022 freestyle championship.
It should be noted that both Gaines and Thomas finished the race behind cis-gender athletes Taylor Ruck, Isabel Ivey, and Kelly Pash, who placed first, second, and third, respectively, according to SwimSwam.
Gaines, who is an outspoken supporter of GOP candidate Ron DeSantis, fired back at the representatives and declared, "If my testimony makes me transphobic…your opening monologue makes you a misogynist."
Rep. Lee then called for a point of order and requested that Gaines' remarks be "taken down" from the record for "engaging in personalities" rather than the debate matters. After Lee called for the remarks to be removed, she withdrew her point of order.