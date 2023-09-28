'We Are Wasting Our Time': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls GOP Impeachment Inquiry an 'Embarrassment' After Each Witness Admits Nothing Implicates Joe Biden

During the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez and other House Democrats got all the witnesses to admit they had no direct involvement or personal information regarding the claims against President Biden. This revelation led the Democrat from New York to conclude that the entire GOP effort was an "embarrassment."

"We are wasting our time," the congresswoman told the House. "This is an embarrassment ... an embarrassment to the time and people of this country," she added.

The New York representative also noted that only the four witnesses before the oversight committee were under oath, while the lawmakers on the panel could say what they wanted — including lies.

"And I would ask that the chair and I would ask that this committee elevate to the promise of our duties here and comport ourselves with the consistency and practice that is required of our seats and our duty and our oath to our responsibilities here."