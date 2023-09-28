'We Are Wasting Our Time': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls GOP Impeachment Inquiry an 'Embarrassment' After Each Witness Admits Nothing Implicates Joe Biden
Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the GOP members of the house over the lackluster Joe Biden impeachment inquiry after each witness admitted that none of the evidence implicates the President, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In what was expected to be a critical moment in their push for impeachment against President Biden, the MAGA Republicans held a hearing that ultimately fell flat.
The purpose of the hearing was to gather evidence and testimonies that would support their claims of wrongdoing by the president. However, as AOC astutely pointed out, none of the witnesses called by the Republicans had any firsthand knowledge of the alleged misconduct.
The 33-year-old congresswoman also denounced the hearing after committee Republicans blocked motions to subpoena Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas, which would have compelled them to give testimony.
During the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez and other House Democrats got all the witnesses to admit they had no direct involvement or personal information regarding the claims against President Biden. This revelation led the Democrat from New York to conclude that the entire GOP effort was an "embarrassment."
"We are wasting our time," the congresswoman told the House. "This is an embarrassment ... an embarrassment to the time and people of this country," she added.
The New York representative also noted that only the four witnesses before the oversight committee were under oath, while the lawmakers on the panel could say what they wanted — including lies.
"And I would ask that the chair and I would ask that this committee elevate to the promise of our duties here and comport ourselves with the consistency and practice that is required of our seats and our duty and our oath to our responsibilities here."
The lack of credible witnesses with firsthand knowledge calls into question the validity and purpose of the hearing. It raises concerns about the motivations behind the GOP's push for impeachment.
With no substantial evidence or firsthand accounts, the hearing appeared to be nothing more than a futile attempt to tarnish President Biden's reputation.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced the Biden impeachment inquiry on September 12 after being pressured by the MAGA wing of the party, such as Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.
However, even after the Speaker announced the inquiry, Gaetz still attacked McCarthy, telling Fox News, "If Kevin McCarthy was actually serious about pursuing the Bidens, he would have sent Hunter Biden a subpoena by now. That's how you know this is sort of failure theater that you're observing."