Sen. Lindsey Graham Accused of Cursing Out U.S. General During Classified Briefing: 'Can We F------ Get Someone in Here Who Knows Anything?'
Senator Lindsey Graham allegedly cursed out a top United States general this week during a “heated” discussion about military aid for Ukraine and Israel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking incident reportedly took place on Tuesday as several senators met with top military and national security leaders in Washington, D.C.
According to Mediaite, the meeting was meant to focus on an aid package for Ukraine and Israel amid their respective fights against Russia and Hamas – but that discussion was said to be “hijacked” by GOP Senators Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, James Lankford, and Graham.
“It was immediately hijacked by Leader McConnel,” Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement after the meeting fell apart on Tuesday.
“The first question instead of asking our panelists — he called on Lankford to give a five-minute talk about the negotiations on the border,” Schumer continued. “And that wasn’t the purpose of the meeting, at all.”
The meeting reportedly grew even more heated after Senator Graham confronted Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Charles Q. Brown about the southern border.
“Can we f------ get someone in here who knows anything?” Senator Graham allegedly shouted at General Brown.
Graham later released a statement and blamed the Democrats for the tense meeting because “nobody talked about the border.”
“It started off pretty bad,” the South Carolina politician said. “A lot of tension in the room because nobody talked about the border.”
“In case you don’t have a television, or you’ve been living in a cave, you would know that most Republicans feel like we need to address the broken border,” he added.
Meanwhile, Senator Romney also released a statement and he acknowledged that Tuesday’s talks fell apart because the Democrats wanted to focus on aid for Ukraine and Israel while the GOP wanted to focus on funding to secure the southern border.
“We want to help Ukraine and Israel, but we’ve got to have the Democrats recognize that the trade here, the deal, is we stop the open border,” Romney said. “They don’t want to do that.”
“So Republicans are just walking out of the briefing because the people there are not willing to actually discuss what it takes to get a deal done,” he added.
Even GOP Senator Josh Hawley – who was mocked ruthlessly last year for running out of the Capitol on the day of the January 6 riots – admitted that the briefing on Tuesday was the “most heated briefing” he had ever seen.
“Usually, senators don’t scream at each other in front of, you know, the secretary of defense and so forth,” Hawley said.
It was unclear whether the Republicans and Democrats were able to agree on a deal to secure an aid package for Ukraine and Israel as their respective fights against Russia and Hamas continue to escalate further every day.