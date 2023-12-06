Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Fear Sara Haines Will Be Fired From 'The View' for Supporting Them During 'GMA' Scandal

Former Good Morning America stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes said that Sara Haines would “probably” be fired from The View for supporting the couple amid their controversial scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, launched their new Amy & T.J. podcast on Tuesday, the pair opened up about their romance and the backlash they received when it was exposed in November 2022.