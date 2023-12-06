Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Fear Sara Haines Will Be Fired From 'The View' for Supporting Them During 'GMA' Scandal
Former Good Morning America stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes said that Sara Haines would “probably” be fired from The View for supporting the couple amid their controversial scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, launched their new Amy & T.J. podcast on Tuesday, the pair opened up about their romance and the backlash they received when it was exposed in November 2022.
While Robach admitted that the exposed relationship and aftermath was “awful,” she also acknowledged that she and Holmes had “so many people lifting [them] up and guiding [them].”
According to Robach and Holmes, The View star was one of those people.
“One of the people who wouldn’t stop texting me, even when I didn’t respond, Sara Haines,” Robach revealed on Tuesday. “She was an absolute pleasure.”
Holmes then warned that Haines would “probably” be fired from The View for supporting him and Robach amid the backlash.
“They’re probably going to fire her after this airs,” he said. Robach agreed and admitted that she was “afraid” for Haines.
“I know, that’s why I was afraid,” Robach responded. “I think it’s positive, but maybe it won’t be positive for her.”
“You are also worried that being connected to us may somehow bring you down,” the former GMA co-host added. “So, I don’t want to necessarily do that, but she was incredible.”
“She and I have been friends for 15 years,” Robach concluded. “We go all the way back to NBC.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ABC pulled Robach and Holmes from GMA on December 5, 2022 – exactly one year before their new podcast launched on Tuesday – after their lengthy months-long secret relationship was exposed by Daily Mail.
But while some people like Haines reportedly stood by the couple amid their exposed affair, other colleagues were allegedly not so supportive.
According to sources close to Robach and Holmes, the couple were not invited to GMA star Robin Roberts’ recent wedding due to the bombshell scandal. The two's romance was outed while they were married to other people. Despite the timeline, Robach and Holmes insisted they did not cheat on their significant others.
"Amy and T.J. are not invited, and Amy is furious about it,” one insider said in September. “She and Robin were far more than work colleagues, they shared a deep friendship.”
"Robin had the power to save Amy and T.J., she is that powerful at ABC, and she didn't,” the source added.
Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes’ respective exes – Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig – have been linked romantically after officially splitting from the fired GMA co-stars.
“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values,” one insider close to both couples revealed this week. “It’s bigger than the affair now.”
“They’re not heartbroken and sad,” the insider added. "Everyone has moved on.”