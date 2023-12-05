Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Amy Robach
Exclusive Details

Surprise! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Are Dating After Bonding Over Breakup

amy robach tj holmes exes dating andrew shue
Source: MEGA

Andrew Shue is allegedly dating Marilee Fiebig.

By:

Dec. 5 2023, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Talk about a switch-up! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exes are dating more than one year after the former Good Morning America hosts-turned-lovers' relationship was made public before their divorces, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, who was married to Robach for 12 years, is allegedly hooking up with Holmes' ex-wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig, sources spilled to Page Six. The news comes months after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Shue and Fiebig had been texting and supporting each other amid the double divorces.

amy robach tj holmes exes dating andrew shue
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach married Andrew in 2010. They divorced this year — after her relationship with T.J. Holmes was made public.

Article continues below advertisement

While their communication started by bonding over their breakups, at some point, their friendship blossomed into something more.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” a source told Page Six, adding they've bee dating for about six months.

It's important to note that Robach and Holmes have denied they cheated on Shue and Fiebig.

amy robach tj holmes exes dating andrew shue
Source: MEGA

T.J. and Marilee also married in 2010, with their split becoming final after his romance with Amy was exposed.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, the new couple is over their ex-spouses and the drama surrounding their breakups.

“They’re not heartbroken and sad,” the source shared of Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46. "Everyone has moved on.”

RadarOnline.com reached out to Shue for comment.

MORE ON:
Amy Robach

RadarOnline.com was told in January that the pair had become close as ABC investigated to see if their super-secret romance — which was exposed by Daily Mail — violated any company policies.

“They’ve spoken on the phone and have sent each other encouraging texts,” an insider revealed to this outlet almost a year ago.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes exes dating andrew shue
Source: MEGA

The couple deny they cheated on their exes.

At the time, Holmes' then-estranged wife even “liked” a holiday photo of Shue with his three sons from his first marriage to Jennifer Hageney. The source claimed the move was deliberate, saying she “clearly wants Andrew — and the public — to know she’s on Andrew’s side.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes exes dating andrew shue
Source: MEGA

Amy and T.J. addressed the fallout of their relationship on their new podcast.

Robach and Holmes' romance was outed while they were both still legally married. The two addressed the fallout of their top-secret relationship on their iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J., Tuesday morning.

“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Robach said. Holmes also brought up their exes, stating, “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.