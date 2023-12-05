Surprise! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Are Dating After Bonding Over Breakup
Talk about a switch-up! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exes are dating more than one year after the former Good Morning America hosts-turned-lovers' relationship was made public before their divorces, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, who was married to Robach for 12 years, is allegedly hooking up with Holmes' ex-wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig, sources spilled to Page Six. The news comes months after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Shue and Fiebig had been texting and supporting each other amid the double divorces.
While their communication started by bonding over their breakups, at some point, their friendship blossomed into something more.
“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” a source told Page Six, adding they've bee dating for about six months.
It's important to note that Robach and Holmes have denied they cheated on Shue and Fiebig.
According to the insider, the new couple is over their ex-spouses and the drama surrounding their breakups.
“They’re not heartbroken and sad,” the source shared of Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46. "Everyone has moved on.”
RadarOnline.com reached out to Shue for comment.
RadarOnline.com was told in January that the pair had become close as ABC investigated to see if their super-secret romance — which was exposed by Daily Mail — violated any company policies.
“They’ve spoken on the phone and have sent each other encouraging texts,” an insider revealed to this outlet almost a year ago.
At the time, Holmes' then-estranged wife even “liked” a holiday photo of Shue with his three sons from his first marriage to Jennifer Hageney. The source claimed the move was deliberate, saying she “clearly wants Andrew — and the public — to know she’s on Andrew’s side.”
Robach and Holmes' romance was outed while they were both still legally married. The two addressed the fallout of their top-secret relationship on their iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J., Tuesday morning.
“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Robach said. Holmes also brought up their exes, stating, “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case."