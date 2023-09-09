Robin Roberts Banned Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes From Wedding After 'Good Morning America' Affair Scandal
Co-anchor of Good Morning America (GMA), Robin Roberts, decided to ban her former friends, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, from her upcoming wedding to Amber Laign after their recent cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Amy and T.J. are not invited, and Amy is furious about it. She and Robin were far more than work colleagues, they shared a deep friendship," an insider told the U.S. Sun.
"When their scandal came out, Robin could have gone to bat for them- she had the power to do that and they thought she would," they continued. "Robin had the power to save Amy and T.J., she is that powerful at ABC, and she didn't.
"She could have made the case that despite everything they are two consenting adults, and they were separated, but she chose not to."
According to the source, several of the 62-year-old GMA anchor's co-workers have received invitations to the wedding, but Amy and T.J. were excluded following their affair.
Robin and Amy grew close after their time together on the morning program. The bride-to-be even convinced her at-the-time co-host to get a mammogram on live TV in 2013.
Robin was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and announced that she was cancer-free by 2008.
The morning anchor told Amy that doing the medical procedure on air could potentially help to save her life. It ended up being a good call, as Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer weeks after the examination.
- Robin Roberts & Fiancée Amber Laign's Past Relationship Problems Exposed As They Are Set To Walk Down The Aisle in 2023
- 'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair
- Where's Robin Roberts? 'GMA' Host Missing From Morning Broadcast Following Unexplained Talk Show Absence
"Amy and Robin were incredibly close. Amy and Lara [Spencer] would compete for Robin's attention, and Robin loved it," the source told the outlet.
They continued claiming that the GMA host keeps a "very tight and trusted circle of friends" and that her guest list will include people she actually wants there. "She isn't inviting people because she has to."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Robin was said to be "furious" with the scandal between Amy and T.J., claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."
Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident.
"There's been all these stories about T.J. being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," another insider source explained.
Robin and her 49-year-old fiancé were recently seen all smiles walking down to the Farmington County Clerk's Office in New York arm-in-arm to reportedly fill out some paperwork.
Amber revealed that she and Robin were there to "get their [marriage] license."
She said the representative at the office confirmed that everything written on their marriage license form was true and that she had them sign their names at the bottom of the form.
In a recent Instagram post, Robin wrote, "Road to the Ring is nearing an end…18 years and totally worth the wait! #ThankfulThursday #HappyWeddingEve."