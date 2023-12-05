Your tip
Amy Robach Admits She 'Wanted to Die' at Height of Scandal, Recalls Doing 'Welfare Check' on T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spoke about the hardships they faced after their romance was exposed.

Dec. 5 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Amy Robach opened up about how her life unraveled after her relationship with GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes came to light, revealing there were days when she "wanted to die."

"That was something I never experienced before," the on-air personality said of those tough days, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Robach revealed there were days when she "wanted to die."

"I just didn't want to get up," she continued. "I didn't want to see what new headlines was going to be out there."

News of their budding romance broke in November 2022 after PDA photos emerged of the two. Both were married to their respective partners with whom they have split.

Holmes recalled an unsettling time for both of them when he started sending her text messages apologizing and professing his love in the past tense, which she confessed made her fear the worst during the first episode of their new Amy & T.J. podcast.

Both were married to their respective partners with whom they have split. (Andrew Shue and Amy Robach).

Robach said she felt panicked after trying to call and FaceTime him unsuccessfully and learning that ABC producers were struggling to "try to get in touch" with him.

"I'm not sure where my head was," Holmes said.

Robach revealed she was able to access his apartment with the help of his doorman upon her arrival at his place.

Holmes, for his part, settled his divorce with Fiebig in October.

"You were just splayed out on your bed. I ran to you and said, 'T.J.,' and you didn't move," she remembered. "It was the most awful thing having to touch your body and see if you were warm. I was so afraid. You were just incoherent."

Holmes explained, "That day was essentially me getting off work and pounding vodka. I didn't stop for several hours and took who knows how many weed edibles."

The couple previously denied having an affair, clarifying they had already called it quits with their spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, before their relationship made headlines.

The pair said that despite the hardships, they are now "happier than ever."

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in August that Robach and her ex-husband had sold off their second property since their breakup, making $4 million from the sale.

Robach and Shue finalized their divorce in March 2023. Holmes, for his part, settled his divorce with Fiebig in October.

On their podcast, Robach and Holmes reflected on their "year from hell" and being ousted from their TV gigs when they officially signed their exit agreements, describing themselves as the "folks who lost the jobs [they] love because [they] love each other."

The pair said that despite the hardships, they are now "happier than ever" and still very much "in love" after weathering the storm, telling listeners their connection is "stronger and better" as they "plan a life together" in the wake of the scandal.

