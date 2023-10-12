T.J. Holmes Settles Divorce With Ex Marilee Fiebig Nearly One Year After Secret Affair With Amy Robach Was Exposed
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig reached a divorce settlement this week less than one year after the former Good Morning America star’s secret relationship with co-anchor Amy Robach was exposed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
According to court documents, attorneys for Holmes and Fiebig filed the finalized paperwork on Wednesday while a certificate of dissolution is still reportedly being processed in New York County Supreme Court.
The settlement and divorce judgment are also reportedly still pending.
This sudden development comes just two months after a source close to the former couple revealed that Holmes and Fiebig were "close" to reaching a settlement.
Holmes and Fiebig share a 10-year-old daughter named Sabine, while Holmes is also the father of two other children – Brianne and Jaiden – whom he shares with his first wife, Amy Ferson.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes and Fiebig’s marriage started to deteriorate after the former GMA host was caught getting intimate with Robach late last year.
Photos exposing Holmes and Robach’s secret affair were published by Daily Mail in November 2022, and Holmes subsequently filed for divorce from Fiebig in December of that year after 12 years of marriage.
Fiebig broke her silence about the affair and divorce in January 2023.
“Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney, Stephanie Lehman, said in a statement. “To that end, T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”
“We continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” Lehman continued at the time. “Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”
Another insider revealed in March that Fiebig was “unaware” of Holmes and Robach’s affair and that Fiebig felt “disrespected and hurt” by the affair before she realized that a reconciliation was not possible.
“She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos and she’s hurt because she sees it’s the real deal and knows now he’s not going to reconcile with her,” the source said.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Holmes and Robach were both ousted from GMA and ABC in January shortly after the news of their secret relationship came to light.
The former GMA anchors are now reportedly looking to take the “next step” in their relationship, and an insider said in April that Holmes and Robach are working to propose a number of new projects – including a reality show, a docuseries, and a daytime talk show.
Meanwhile, Robach – who was previously married to actor Andrew Shue – became legally single in April.
Mediation is reportedly ongoing regarding Robach and Shue’s properties and assets.