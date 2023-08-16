Amy Robach & Ex-Husband Andrew Shue Score $4 Million in 2nd Home Sale Since Split As Ex-'GMA' Host Finally Lands New Gig
Amy Robach and her ex-husband Andrew Shue have sold off the second property since their split last year — and the former couple pulled in $4 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Robach and Shue finalized their divorce in March 2023. The couple had been together for 12 years before she broke things off and started a romance with her Good Morning America co-host T.J. Holmes.
Holmes’ ended his own marriage to Marilee Fiebig, who sources said was shocked that her husband left her for Robach who had often hung out with their family.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, weeks before the Daily Mail caught Robach getting cozy with Holmes on dates around New York, she and Shue sold off a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,350 sq. ft. pad for $5.2 million.
Robach and Shue purchased the home for $4 million in 2018, They listed the property for sale in September 2022.
As we first reported, in April 2023, a month after the divorce was settled, Robach and Shue listed their second home in Garrison, New York for $3.995 million.
The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,500 sq. ft. home was purchased for $760k in 2013.
The real estate listing boasts, “Recently lavishly renovated, this property promises years of low maintenance pleasure, while the impeccable design evokes the warmth and romance of a farmhouse with an upscaled elegance and every modern convenience.”
According to real estate records, the home is currently under contract for the asking price.
The home is believed to be the last property owned by the exes.
The couple had been married since 2010. The ex-GMA host raised Shue’s three sons as hers, but they did not have any of their own. Robach has two daughters from a past relationship.
For their part, Robach and Holmes are still going strong months after negotiating an exit deal with ABC. Sources claim Holmes plans to propose despite their controversial start.
While Holmes has yet to land a post-GMA job, sources claim Robach has signed a multi-million dollar deal to host a weekly show on NewsNation.