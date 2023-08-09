Sorry, T.J. Holmes! Amy Robach is set to close a million-dollar deal to join NewsNation for her very own primetime show, RadarOnline.com has learned, despite the network passing on her ex-GMA costar-turned-lover.

Insiders shared that NewsNation axed plans to do a joint venture with the news duo, picking Robach to join the team without Holmes, deciding there was no place for him at the network.