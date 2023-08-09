Radar Told You First — Amy Robach Set to Sign Million-Dollar Deal With NewsNation, Network Passes on Her Lover T.J. Holmes
Sorry, T.J. Holmes! Amy Robach is set to close a million-dollar deal to join NewsNation for her very own primetime show, RadarOnline.com has learned, despite the network passing on her ex-GMA costar-turned-lover.
Insiders shared that NewsNation axed plans to do a joint venture with the news duo, picking Robach to join the team without Holmes, deciding there was no place for him at the network.
According to Daily Mail, NewsNation executives have already landed on a tentative show title, called Robach & Co, and plan on debuting the weekly program in January — marking one year after she and Holmes were fired by ABC over their scandalous love affair.
The premise of Robach's career comeback show will allegedly be "a weekly talk/sit-down with different news makers and human interest stories around the world."
The news comes six months after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Robach and Holmes were eyeing a home at NewsNation, with insiders sharing that the network's boss, Michael Corn, had welcomed the scandal-plagued stars with open arms.
"Amy, in particular, is very close to NewsNation president Michael Corn," a GMA insider said in February, noting he was sympathetic to the couple's situation due to his own experiences. Corn left ABC in 2021 after sexual assault allegations were made leveled against him. The accusations were later dropped, but he is said to be bitter about the situation.
While Robach and Corn might be excited to join forces, not everyone at NewsNation is ready for the addition, with sources claiming that Amy's future colleagues aren't happy about the hire. They are allegedly concerned that the young news station has turned into a "dumping ground" for disgraced talent.
"First Chris Stirewalt then Chris Cuomo and now Amy!" one insider told Daily Mail. "It doesn't do our reputation any good.
"It makes it look like we are a dump for people who can't get a bigger and better job elsewhere."
"There is no doubt that Amy is talented," the source said, "But the general feeling in the building is that she has too much baggage and the company should be going after talent who have not been fired from other networks."
It's unclear how Holmes feels about the situation — especially since they went in as a package deal at first.
But insiders shared that NewsNation dropped the idea of a show with the couple and started preparing "mockups" of logos as well as working on a theme song just for Robach.
A NewsNation spokesman declined to comment on the Robach rumor, instead saying, "As the fastest-growing network in cable news, NewsNation is always looking for great talent. However, we have a long-standing policy of declining comment on rumors or speculation, including talent hires."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Robach and Holmes' rep for comment.