Ex-‘GMA’ Star Amy Robach and Her Ex Andrew Shue Selling Off $4 Million Home 3 Months After Divorce Settlement
Ex-Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach and her ex-husband/actor Andrew Shue are unloading another property they purchased during their marriage — months after they settled their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to real estate records, Amy and Andrew have put their 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,500 sq. ft. pad located in Garrison, New York on the market.
The exes originally purchased the home, which sits on 17 acres, in 2013 for $760k. The real estate listing boasts, “Recently lavishly renovated, this property promises years of low maintenance pleasure, while the impeccable design evokes the warmth and romance of a farmhouse with an upscaled elegance and every modern convenience.”
The exes selling the home comes months after the former couple settled their divorce. They officially split last year but Andrew filed the paperwork in February.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Andrew and Amy sold off a separate New York apartment weeks before her romance with co-host T.J. Holmes went public.
According to official records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes unloaded their 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,350 sq. ft. pad for $5.2 million. The sale was signed on November 18. Amy and Andrew purchased the home in 2018 for $4 million.
The couple had been married since 2010. The GMA host raised Andrew’s three sons as hers, but they did not have any of their own. Amy also has two daughters from a past relationship, which made up their blended brood.
As we previously reported, Amy and T.J. are still going strong despite both being let go by ABC after their affair was exposed by Daily Mail.
In November, the outlet published bombshell photos of Amy and T.J. getting cozy on dates around the city. At the time, sources claimed the two were separated from their respective spouses. However, an insider claimed his wife, Marilee Fiebig, was blindsided by his relationship with Amy.
Late last year, TJ filed for divorce from Marilee. The case is still pending in New York court.
In February, The Sun reported that Amy had moved into a new penthouse in New York worth $2.3 million. The ex-GMA host has yet to lock down a new job since the scandal broke.