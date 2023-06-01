Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Amy Robach
Exclusive

Ex-‘GMA’ Star Amy Robach and Her Ex Andrew Shue Selling Off $4 Million Home 3 Months After Divorce Settlement

amy andrew house pp
Source: mega;MLS/zillow
By:

Jun. 1 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ex-Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach and her ex-husband/actor Andrew Shue are unloading another property they purchased during their marriage — months after they settled their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to real estate records, Amy and Andrew have put their 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,500 sq. ft. pad located in Garrison, New York on the market.

Article continues below advertisement
amy andrew her ig
Source: @ajrobach/instagram

The exes originally purchased the home, which sits on 17 acres, in 2013 for $760k. The real estate listing boasts, “Recently lavishly renovated, this property promises years of low maintenance pleasure, while the impeccable design evokes the warmth and romance of a farmhouse with an upscaled elegance and every modern convenience.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The exes selling the home comes months after the former couple settled their divorce. They officially split last year but Andrew filed the paperwork in February.

amyhouse
Source: MLS/Zillow
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Andrew and Amy sold off a separate New York apartment weeks before her romance with co-host T.J. Holmes went public.

According to official records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes unloaded their 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,350 sq. ft. pad for $5.2 million. The sale was signed on November 18. Amy and Andrew purchased the home in 2018 for $4 million.

MORE ON:
Amy Robach

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple had been married since 2010. The GMA host raised Andrew’s three sons as hers, but they did not have any of their own. Amy also has two daughters from a past relationship, which made up their blended brood.

As we previously reported, Amy and T.J. are still going strong despite both being let go by ABC after their affair was exposed by Daily Mail.

amy andrewshue
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

In November, the outlet published bombshell photos of Amy and T.J. getting cozy on dates around the city. At the time, sources claimed the two were separated from their respective spouses. However, an insider claimed his wife, Marilee Fiebig, was blindsided by his relationship with Amy.

Late last year, TJ filed for divorce from Marilee. The case is still pending in New York court.

amyrobach tj
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

In February, The Sun reported that Amy had moved into a new penthouse in New York worth $2.3 million. The ex-GMA host has yet to lock down a new job since the scandal broke.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.