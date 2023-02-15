Amy Robach’s Ex-Husband Andrew Shue Being Privately Supported By ‘Melrose Place’ Co-Stars Heather Locklear & Alyssa Milano After Split

Wounded Andrew Shue hasn’t said a word publicly since his wife of 12 years, Amy Robach, ran off with her GMA co-star, T.J. Holmes — but behind the scenes, the actor has been moaning to his friends from Melrose Place about the devastating public humiliation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Andrew, 56, is still close with former co-stars Heather Locklear, Marcia Cross, Kristin Davis, and Alyssa Milano.