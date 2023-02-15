Your tip
Amy Robach's Ex-Husband Andrew Shue Being Privately Supported By 'Melrose Place' Co-Stars Heather Locklear & Alyssa Milano After Split

Feb. 14 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Wounded Andrew Shue hasn’t said a word publicly since his wife of 12 years, Amy Robach, ran off with her GMA co-star, T.J. Holmes — but behind the scenes, the actor has been moaning to his friends from Melrose Place about the devastating public humiliation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Andrew, 56, is still close with former co-stars Heather Locklear, Marcia Cross, Kristin Davis, and Alyssa Milano.

“It’s like being a member of a very small, exclusive club,” spilled a source. “After Amy was caught cheating, almost everyone associated with the show reached out to Andrew. He’s a good guy, a class act.”

The source added, “He doesn’t dump his friends. He holds on to people — which makes what Amy did to him worse!”

The hiding-in-plain-sight affair between married co-anchors Amy and T.J. exploded into scandal when photos of them cozying up together became public last November.

Both their marriages hit the skids, and ABC quickly benched them before ultimately sending them packing from the family-friendly show.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Amy and Andrew were in the middle of negotiating their divorce settlement before the affair with T.J. went public.

Amy and Andrew put their $5 million mansion in New York on the market weeks before Daily Mail published photos of Amy getting cozy with TJ.

For his part, T.J. filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig in December. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, an insider said Marilee and Andrew have become close as well.

“They’ve spoken on the phone and have sent each other encouraging texts,” revealed the source.

“There are two families destroyed by the affair, but Marilee and Andrew are holding up and leaning on each other,” added the insider.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Marilee’s lawyer said after the divorce was filed.

“To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible,” she added. “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.”

T.J. and Amy have been keeping a low profile in the days since they negotiated their exit deal with ABC. Sources claimed that Amy left with a hefty settlement while T.J. received a much lower payout.

