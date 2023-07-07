Ex-‘GMA’ Co-host TJ Holmes’ Estranged Wife Ready to ‘Take Him for Everything He’s Worth’ in Bitter Divorce: Sources

T.J. and Amy were taken off the air by ABC Execs in November 2022 after their secret romance was exposed. Both were still married when the Daily Mail published photos of them out and about on dates in New York. In the months since their romance was revealed, the two have been photographed all over each other while on multiple tropical vacations and running around the city.

“They seem to be reveling in the PDA making out on a recent vacation in Mexico and also at an outdoor NYC restaurant,” said a source. “Marilee has been watching all of this and she finds it very offensive.”