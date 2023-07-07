Ex-‘GMA’ Co-host TJ Holmes’ Estranged Wife Ready to ‘Take Him for Everything He’s Worth’ in Bitter Divorce: Sources
T.J. Holmes’ soon-to-be ex-wife Marilee Fiebig plans to go full scorched earth in divorce court as the ex-GMA co-host continues to publicly flaunt his romance with girlfriend Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An insider said TJ and Amy’s constant public displays of affection are fueling the fire for his betrayed wife to rain hell on him in court.
The shocking affair cost T.J., 46, and Amy, 50, their cushy gigs as Good Morning America co-hosts, and initial efforts to resuscitate their careers have been futile. But unemployment may be the least of T.J.’s worries in the coming months!
A source said, “Marilee is going to try and take him for everything he’s worth. She’s secured a top-flight legal team to make sure she gets every penny she can.”
T.J. and Amy were taken off the air by ABC Execs in November 2022 after their secret romance was exposed. Both were still married when the Daily Mail published photos of them out and about on dates in New York. In the months since their romance was revealed, the two have been photographed all over each other while on multiple tropical vacations and running around the city.
“They seem to be reveling in the PDA making out on a recent vacation in Mexico and also at an outdoor NYC restaurant,” said a source. “Marilee has been watching all of this and she finds it very offensive.”
- T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Determined to Have it All' With Relationship and Career Comeback After 'GMA' Fall
- Amy Robach 'Getting Cold Feet' as Lover T.J. Holmes Has Yet to Propose Following Affair Scandal
- Ex-‘GMA’ Star Amy Robach and Her Ex Andrew Shue Selling Off $4 Million Home 3 Months After Divorce Settlement
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Marilee, an attorney who shares a ten-year-old daughter with T.J. is said to be banking each and every embarrassment to use as ammo in court.”
The insider added, “Believe me, a tidal wave is coming!”
As we previously reported, T.J. filed for divorce in December after 12 years of marriage. Sources said Marilee was blindsided by T.J.’s romance with Amy.
An insider claimed Marilee knew there were issues in the marriage but believed they had agreed to work on them as a family. Marilee has yet to file an official response to T.J’s divorce petition.