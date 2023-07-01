T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Determined to Have it All' With Relationship and Career Comeback After 'GMA' Fall

Despite chatter that TV cheaters T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have hit a bumpy patch, RadarOnline.com has learned the fired Good Morning America hosts are still madly in love, heading to the altar, and boldly determined to reignite their fizzled careers.

A few weeks ago, the TV outcasts got tongues wagging when they reportedly appeared "tense" during an afternoon walk. But sources say the GMA goners are still totally "in step."

"They're very happy and taking about when and where to marry," tattled a tipster.