CBS, CNN REJECT T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Pitch For New Talk Show In Wake Of 'Good Morning America' Scandal
Networks aren't jumping at the chance to work with former cohosts-turned-lovers T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach as the pair's new show has been rejected by CBS and CNN, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed CBS Media Ventures — responsible for creating daytime hits like Dr. Phil and The Drew Barrymore Show — turned down T.J. and Amy's pitch, as did CNN when their CAA talent agency approached the struggling network with the proposal.
When it comes to Fox Entertainment and Fox Television Stations, sources told New York Post the embattled couple met with executives for “general meetings” on "various opportunities."
“I don’t think the talks are serious at all,” the insider shared. “CAA set up these meetings and everybody took them. I don’t think anyone is serious. I don’t think there’s any there there.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, T.J. and Amy are planning their television comeback with a show highlighting their chemistry after losing their jobs at ABC. They believe they can rival married duo Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos when he takes the reigns from Ryan Seacrest.
They were in Los Angeles selling themselves and their relationship to the major networks, but RadarOnline.com was told they might find a home at NewsNation. Spies exclusively revealed that the network's boss, Michael Corn, welcomed the scandal-plagued stars with open arms.
While many are unsure if their image post-ABC scandal will sell, a source claimed that T.J. and Amy "remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry."
Another insider said they "welcome ongoing coverage" of their high-profile forbidden romance.
T.J. and Amy are going full-steam ahead with their relationship. The two were married to other people when their secret relationship was exposed, but one of those marriages is already dusted and buried.
Amy quietly settled her divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue after 12 years of marriage. T.J. filed for divorce from his wife weeks after PDA photos with Amy were published.