Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Aiming To Take On Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos As Revenge Against ABC: Sources

Disgraced Good Morning America lovebirds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are plotting a dramatic return to television — and sources revealed they’re taking aim at Kelly Ripa as revenge on the ABC execs who blacklisted them for their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders dished the onetime co-hosts were recently in Los Angeles shopping a daytime chat show to CNN, NBC, and CBS that would go head to head with Kelly’s Live program, where Ripa’s hubby, Mark Consuelos, will fill departing co-host Ryan Seacrest’s seat.