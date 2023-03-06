Amy Robach & Lover TJ Holmes Desperately Want To Takeover ‘Rachael Ray’ Slot After TV Chef Ends Show After 17 Seasons
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are privately plotting their return to television, and they are gunning for Rachael Ray’s timeslot after the chef announced her show was ending, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“The first of the dominos have fallen,” a television source said. “Amy and TJ will be talking to the distributors behind Rachael Ray and pitching themselves, no doubt. They view this as the first of their chances to make it back onto television screens and not on ABC.”
Amy and TJ have been off the air since ABC removed them from Good Morning America after Daily Mail published photos of the two getting cozy on dates.
The married anchors were accused of having an affair for over 6 months. ABC launched an investigation into the matter which lasted weeks.
Eventually, Amy and TJ lawyered up after realizing things weren’t looking good for their return. The parties reached a deal where the anchors would NOT return to Good Morning America but would receive a settlement.
- Embattled Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Offices Cleaned Out, Radio Silence From Ex-Colleagues After 'GMA' Exit: 'It's Like They Never Existed'
- The Ultimate Revenge? Amy Robach Planned To Expose 'GMA' Co-Workers In Explosive Tell-All Before Massive ABC Payout Secured Silence
- T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Plot Comeback: Fired Lovers Plan To Pitch Their Own Syndicated Television Show To Play Up 'Their Undeniable Chemistry'
“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”
In the months since signing their exit deals, sources revealed, Amy and TJ “aren't done with television and remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry.” While the two have been photographed partying in Mexico and Hawaii, the two have told television execs they are ready for a comeback.
The couple was told to sit back and wait for a second. “They're being urged by managers to wait for the next round of syndicated television pitches to present to buyers a new format that would rival their old slot at ABC,” a source said.
“Can they pull it off? Stranger things have happened.,” a television source added. “Daytime television is a different ballgame these days and TJ and Amy have what it takes. They are not too scarred from the scandal.”