Amy Robach Finalizes Divorce With Andrew Shue Months After Being Caught With Forbidden Lover T.J. Holmes
It's official! Amy Robach has finalized her divorce from Melrose Place star Andrew Shue after her secret relationship with her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes made headlines.
RadarOnline.com has learned Amy, 50, and Andrew, 56, have quietly settled their divorce, making room for Robach to go all-in with her forbidden lover.
The former couple — who was married for 12 years — privately came to a settlement agreement through mediation and are sharing custody of their beloved dog, Brody, as they don't have any biological children together, Daily Mail reported on Friday.
The news comes months after Amy and Andrew revealed their split following photos emerging of the television personality canoodling her GMA3 co-anchor off-camera.
Andrew was reportedly sad to finalize the end of their marriage.
"It's an awfully sad end to what was a great marriage," a pal of the exes told the outlet, adding, "Andrew was so into her."
Looking on the bright side, the friend said, "But at least they worked out their split through mediation rather than some ugly legal battle. And they sorted out custody of Brody."
Two people don't seem to be sweating the end of their respective marriages: Amy and T.J. Holmes is currently locked in a divorce battle with his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig.
As RadarOnline.com reported, T.J. filed in December, just weeks after his relationship with Amy was outed.
The lovers didn't just lose their significant others — they also got axed from their jobs at ABC following their hush-hush romance. Despite their lives crumbling, Amy and T.J. have continued to flaunt their relationship, recently taking a romantic getaway to Mexico where they weren't shy about packing on the PDA.
Sources claimed the two are discussing marriage, with T.J. buying a ring right before Amy's birthday. They are "determined" to show the world their love is real — and they're banking on a sweet new TV show to seal the deal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Amy and T.J. are planning their massive television comeback with a brand-new show highlighting their chemistry after losing their jobs at GMA.
Insiders say they've been selling themselves and their relationship to the major networks, but we've learned they might land at NewsNation, with the network's boss, Michael Corn, welcoming the scandal-plagued stars with open arms.