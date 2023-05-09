T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Moving in Together After Failing to Find Work Amid 'GMA' Firing
Six months after their affair was exposed, former Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are still going strong. The controversial couple is planning to move in together, taking the next step in their forbidden romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
News that Holmes and Robach were soon-to-be roommates came as TJ's ongoing divorce with his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, entered the final stages.
While Robach and Holmes faced difficulty landing work since ABC cut ties with the former cohosts, the embattled couple doubled down on their commitment to each other.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
With Holmes' lease for his Manhattan pad ending at the end of the summer and his divorce nearing the end, it appeared to be as good a time to move in with his girlfriend.
"They're together all the time anyway, mostly at her place," a close pal told the Daily Mail while admitting that "at first we may have thought this was just a fling that would burn out, but nuh-uh."
"They are committed," the insider added.
- Fired 'GMA' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes REJECTED By 'DWTS' As They Continue To Fail With TV Pitch: Source
- CBS, CNN REJECT T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Pitch For New Talk Show In Wake Of 'Good Morning America' Scandal
- Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Aiming To Take On Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos As Revenge Against ABC: Sources
According to the source, Holmes and Robach have already been busy playing house together.
"They run together and hit up their favorite gym practically every day," they continued. "They're out for romantic dinners.... a little PDA at their local grocery store."
Recent sightings of the couple backed up the insider's take on their dependent relationship as the pair were seen holding hands as they left Robach's Greenwich Village apartment and ran errands around the city.
Despite being married and colleagues when their affair began, Robach and Holmes flaunted their relationship for all to see in what appeared to be an almost act of defiance against the backlash they received over the cheating scandal.
Determined to make the relationship work, the couple even put their careers on the line.
With rejections from CNN, Dancing with the Stars, and CBS, it appeared that Holmes and Robach moving in together could be financially beneficial for the couple as they grappled to find work and stay relevant in their field.