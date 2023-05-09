T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Moving in Together After Failing to Find Work Amid 'GMA' Firing

Six months after their affair was exposed, former Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are still going strong. The controversial couple is planning to move in together, taking the next step in their forbidden romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

News that Holmes and Robach were soon-to-be roommates came as TJ's ongoing divorce with his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, entered the final stages.