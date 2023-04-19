Fired 'GMA' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes REJECTED By 'DWTS' As They Continue To Fail With TV Pitch: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ' Mirrorball dreams may never come true! The ex-Good Morning America anchors are so flat-footed when trying to land a new gig that sources spilled they've even been rejected by Dancing with the Stars , RadarOnline.com has learned.

"These two had totally convinced themselves they were the new Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and job offers would come flooding in," the insider said about Amy and T.J.'s unsuccessful pitch for a new morning television show, "but so far all their meetings with TV execs have resulted in a big fat nothing."

According to the source, "Not even DWTS wants them in their ballroom" after they were axed from ABC following an internal investigation into their secret love affair.

