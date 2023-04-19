Fired 'GMA' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes REJECTED By 'DWTS' As They Continue To Fail With TV Pitch: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Mirrorball dreams may never come true! The ex-Good Morning America anchors are so flat-footed when trying to land a new gig that sources spilled they've even been rejected by Dancing with the Stars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"These two had totally convinced themselves they were the new Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and job offers would come flooding in," the insider said about Amy and T.J.'s unsuccessful pitch for a new morning television show, "but so far all their meetings with TV execs have resulted in a big fat nothing."
According to the source, "Not even DWTS wants them in their ballroom" after they were axed from ABC following an internal investigation into their secret love affair.
Amy and T.J. weren't just rejected from DWTS. As RadarOnline.com revealed, CBS and CNN declined the pair's pitch for a new show.
We told you first — Robach and Holmes have been pitching a brand new show highlighting their chemistry after losing their jobs at ABC. Their alleged pitch is an "up close and personal" daytime show that they believe will give Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos a run for their money.
An insider shared with RadarOnline.com in February that Robach and Holmes weren't done with television, spilling they "remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry."
The tainted duo tried selling themselves and their relationship to the major networks, getting rejected from CBS and CNN, but their return to TV isn't soiled yet.
Spies exclusively revealed that Amy and T.J. might land at NewsNation as the network's boss, Michael Corn, welcomed the scandal-plagued stars with open arms.
Amy and T.J. haven't been on their air since December when ABC execs hustled them off GMA after their secret romance was exposed by Daily Mail.
Photos quickly made the rounds, showing the two — both married to other people at the time — getting cozy on multiple dates around town. The third-hour cohosts allegedly began hooking up in March 2022 but didn’t separate from their spouses until later that summer.
Amy and T.J. claimed they broke things off with their partners before becoming romantically involved.