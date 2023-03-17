Fired 'GMA' Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes 'Aggressively Pitching' New Show To 'Ellen' Producers

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are in it for the long haul. The unemployed Good Morning America cohosts-turned-lovers are trying to sell their new show concept around town — and are "aggressively pitching" producers behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This outlet was the first to report that Amy and T.J. are planning their massive television comeback with a brand-new show highlighting their chemistry after losing their jobs at ABC.