Fired 'GMA' Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes 'Aggressively Pitching' New Show To 'Ellen' Producers
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are in it for the long haul. The unemployed Good Morning America cohosts-turned-lovers are trying to sell their new show concept around town — and are "aggressively pitching" producers behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This outlet was the first to report that Amy and T.J. are planning their massive television comeback with a brand-new show highlighting their chemistry after losing their jobs at ABC.
“It’s easier for them to pitch a show if they stay in the news, and they think they’re rock stars. They’re selling their chemistry,” an insider told Page Six.
According to the source, Amy and T.J. have their eyes set on Ellen's ex-producers after her long-running show went off the air last year.
“They absolutely believe that their chemistry would sell, because it sold at ABC,” the insider said, adding they "welcome ongoing coverage" of their romance.
Amy and T.J. — who are going through divorces now that their relationship was exposed — have been in Los Angeles selling themselves and their relationship to the major networks, but RadarOnline.com was told they might land at NewsNation.
Spies exclusively revealed that the network's boss, Michael Corn, was welcoming the scandal-plagued stars with open arms.
An insider shared in February that Amy and T.J. weren't done with television and "remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry."
Their alleged pitch to networks is an "up close and personal" daytime show to rival Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, on Live!
"Think about it," a TV executive told DailyMail.com. "You have a show with two attractive hosts that does pretty well and then boom - the sexy romantic drama of the decade unfolds with your two stars.
"Who wouldn't want to watch them interact every day – see those sparks fly?"
While they wait for their pitch to land, Amy and T.J. are preparing to run in a highly-publicized race this weekend in New York City. It's the same race they trained for together and ran with Amy's then-husband Andrew Shue — allegedly when sparks began to fly off the screen.