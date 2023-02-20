Unemployed 'GMA3' Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Pack On The PDA During Carefree Vacation To Mexico After Getting Fired
Despite T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach losing their jobs due to their headline-making affair, the duo didn't seem to have a care in the world as they embarked on a getaway to Mexico, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Photogs spotted the twosome relaxing at a resort in Puerto Vallarta, where they even shared a few smooches for everyone to see last week.
Holmes, 45, showed off his ripped abs in swim trunks while his former GMA3 costar, 50, rocked a black bikini.
The relaxing trip is much needed for the pair, who were each axed from their job after their romance went viral. In December, ABC placed them on an indefinite break, but on January 27, the network revealed their fate.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the company told RadarOnline.com at the time. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, a source claimed Robach walked away with a "bigger" severance deal than her beau since "Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer" and had a "much bigger contract."
Nonetheless, the money manners don't appear to have taken a toll on their romance as the father-of-three was recently spotted ring shopping, seeming to back up this website's exclusive story — that they are already "talking marriage."
Robach and Holmes are also moving full steam ahead with their divorces from Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively. "They’re happy and in love," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Amy and T.J.’s attitude is to hell with anyone who stands in their way!"
Despite all that, some of Robach's pals think pursuing a full-fledged relationship with Holmes wasn't worth it, especially since in the wake of their scandal, former ABC employees have come forward with accusations over his promiscuous activity.
"[We] are really trying to get through to her in a way… maybe it’s starting to work a little bit, but she truly feels like they’re in love. It feels like Amy threw away her career," an insider disclosed. "She’s talented. She’s so good. Why did she do this? How long is it going to last?”