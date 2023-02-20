Unemployed 'GMA3' Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Pack On The PDA During Carefree Vacation To Mexico After Getting Fired

Holmes, 45, showed off his ripped abs in swim trunks while his former GMA3 costar, 50, rocked a black bikini.

The relaxing trip is much needed for the pair, who were each axed from their job after their romance went viral. In December, ABC placed them on an indefinite break, but on January 27, the network revealed their fate.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the company told RadarOnline.com at the time. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”