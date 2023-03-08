Radar Told You First — Fired 'GMA' Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Pitching New Show To Rival Kelly Ripa & Husband

Amy and T.J.'s alleged pitch is an "up close and personal" daytime show to rival Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos when he replaces Ryan Seacrest on Live!

"Think about it," a TV executive told DailyMail.com. "You have a show with two attractive hosts that does pretty well and then boom - the sexy romantic drama of the decade unfolds with your two stars.

"Who wouldn't want to watch them interact every day – see those sparks fly?"