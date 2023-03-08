Radar Told You First — Fired 'GMA' Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Pitching New Show To Rival Kelly Ripa & Husband
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are putting into motion what RadarOnline.com already told you — their massive television comeback. As this outlet reported weeks ago, the ex-Good Morning America cohosts-turned-secret lovers are plotting their comeback, pitching a brand new show highlighting their chemistry after losing their jobs at ABC.
The pair — who are going through divorces now that their relationship was exposed — have been in Los Angeles selling themselves and their relationship to the major networks, including CBS, NBC, and CNN, but RadarOnline.com was told they might land at NewsNation.
Amy and T.J.'s alleged pitch is an "up close and personal" daytime show to rival Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos when he replaces Ryan Seacrest on Live!
"Think about it," a TV executive told DailyMail.com. "You have a show with two attractive hosts that does pretty well and then boom - the sexy romantic drama of the decade unfolds with your two stars.
"Who wouldn't want to watch them interact every day – see those sparks fly?"
An insider shared with RadarOnline.com in February that Amy and T.J. weren't done with television and "remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry."
Like the executive, our source teased that "some of the best television double acts have been lovers!”
- Amy Robach & Lover TJ Holmes Desperately Want To Takeover ‘Rachael Ray’ Slot After TV Chef Ends Show After 17 Seasons
- Embattled Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Offices Cleaned Out, Radio Silence From Ex-Colleagues After 'GMA' Exit: 'It's Like They Never Existed'
- The Ultimate Revenge? Amy Robach Planned To Expose 'GMA' Co-Workers In Explosive Tell-All Before Massive ABC Payout Secured Silence
Spies exclusively revealed that the lovers were chasing jobs at NewsNation, with the network's boss, Michael Corn, welcoming the scandal-plagued stars with open arms — just like he did for disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.
Amy and T.J. haven't cooled down on their relationship despite losing their jobs at GMA over the affair.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the couple was yanked off the air in November after their extramarital fling was exposed — but they have continued to flaunt their forbidden relationship despite going through an "extremely contentious" mediation with the network.
We've reached out to Amy and T.J.'s reps for comment.