Tiffany Haddish's DUI Case Under Review By L.A. District Attorney
Tiffany Haddish's DUI case is now in the hands of the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
"The case is currently under review," a spokesperson for the Bureau of Communications told this outlet on Tuesday.
The D.A.'s office will now decide what charges — if any — will stick after the comedian was arrested for her second DUI in less than two years last month.
As this outlet reported, the Girls Trip star was taken into custody by the Beverly Hills Police Department on November 24 when she fell asleep behind the wheel. Luckily, no one was hurt since her Tesla self-parked in the middle of the street.
Haddish was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and was released several hours later. But this isn't the first time this has happened.
In January 2022, she was taken into custody in Atlanta after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel after smoking weed. She was released after posting a $1,666 bond. The ordeal wasn't caught on camera — unlike this time.
Georgia prosecutors are going hard on Haddish after learning of her second arrest. They are demanding the Haunted Mansion actress be restricted from consuming drugs and alcohol.
Legal documents obtained by TMZ last week showed that they want to modify Haddish's bond conditions from her open DUI case by taking booze and drugs off the table for her. They are also asking for weekly testing.
It shouldn't be too hard for the funny gal, considering she already acknowledged she needed help.
The embattled comedian addressed her latest arrest last week, telling Entertainment Tonight, "This will never happen again."
"I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries," Haddish noted.
It's unclear if the D.A. in L.A. will follow Georgia prosecutors' lead. Haddish seemed to be minding her Ps and Qs during several celebrations last week, including Paris Hilton's party and her birthday bash.
Haddish allegedly stayed sober throughout Hilton's "Slivmas" holiday party. She also said she was looking for happier times ahead during her cabaret-themed birthday on Sunday.
Sharing footage from the intimate party, Haddish wrote, "Happy Birthday to me!!!!! I am ready for my next chapter in life," while plugging her upcoming book, music, and projects.
"I keep my promises anyone that knows me knows that. It might take some time but I always keep my promise. Just ask God," Haddish added.
Next up on her list is two stand-up shows with Kevin Hart and Friends at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort, Thackerville, Oklahoma, on December 15 — followed by a January comedy show at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, CA.