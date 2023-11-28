Tiffany Haddish's Stand-Up Show Still Planned After Comedian Vows to 'Get Help' Following Second DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish's show at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, CA, is still on.

Tiffany Haddish 's latest arrest hasn't harmed her comedy career, at least not yet. A spokesperson for Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, CA, confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the comedian's show will take place despite Haddish getting popped for her second DUI on Friday.

"At this time, there are no cancelations," the representative told RadarOnline.com on Monday — just days after the Girls Trip star was taken into custody by the Beverly Hills Police Department when she fell asleep behind the wheel. Luckily, no one was hurt since her Tesla self-parked in the middle of the street.

Haddish is scheduled to perform at the Yaamava' Theater on January 19, 2024 — and tickets are still available. Tickets range from $45 to $80, with the most expensive seats in the house already taken.

She was arrested on Friday after police found her seemingly asleep at the wheel.

The 43-year-old actress and comedian is also scheduled to perform alongside Kevin Hart next month. Haddish is supposed to take part in Kevin Hart and Friends at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort, Thackerville, Oklahoma, for two shows on December 15.

