Tiffany Haddish's Stand-Up Show Still Planned After Comedian Vows to 'Get Help' Following Second DUI Arrest
Tiffany Haddish's latest arrest hasn't harmed her comedy career, at least not yet. A spokesperson for Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, CA, confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the comedian's show will take place despite Haddish getting popped for her second DUI on Friday.
"At this time, there are no cancelations," the representative told RadarOnline.com on Monday — just days after the Girls Trip star was taken into custody by the Beverly Hills Police Department when she fell asleep behind the wheel. Luckily, no one was hurt since her Tesla self-parked in the middle of the street.
Haddish is scheduled to perform at the Yaamava' Theater on January 19, 2024 — and tickets are still available. Tickets range from $45 to $80, with the most expensive seats in the house already taken.
This isn't Haddish's only upcoming performance.
The 43-year-old actress and comedian is also scheduled to perform alongside Kevin Hart next month. Haddish is supposed to take part in Kevin Hart and Friends at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort, Thackerville, Oklahoma, for two shows on December 15.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Haddish and Hart's reps for comment.
The embattled comedian addressed her arrest on Monday, telling Entertainment Tonight, "This will never happen again."
"I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries," Haddish noted.
As this outlet reported, the Haunted Mansion actress was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after police found her vehicle stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive with her seemingly asleep at the wheel. She was released several hours later.
Haddish spent Thanksgiving performing a stand-up show at The Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip during the venue's 43rd annual free feast for locals.
She later posted a video showing herself singing and dancing at the El Rey Theatre. Surprisingly, the clip is still on her Instagram (see below).
This marked Haddish's second DUI arrest. In January 2022, she was taken into custody in Atlanta after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel. She was released after posting a $1,666 bond. The ordeal wasn't caught on camera — unlike this time.
Haddish is due in court over the Atlanta case next month.