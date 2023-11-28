Maria Bartiromo Promotes Far-Right Conspiracy Theory Claiming Barack Obama is Actually President
Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo promoted a far-right conspiracy theory suggesting former President Barack Obama is the one leading the nation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The conspiracy theory claims that Obama, not President Joe Biden, is calling the shots while his former vice president serves as a mere figurehead.
"So, who’s running the show here?" Bartiromo asked Republican Rep. Richard McCormick. "I mean, you know, does he know what’s going on or is he being directed by President Obama?"
"He definitely doesn’t know what’s going on," McCormick replied before he hesitated to fully commit to baseless theory.
"Whether he’s being directed by Obama or some other staff members is really questionable, but if you look at his cognitive decline in the last 50 years, we’ve been able to literally in real-time watch this guy in public life."
While Biden is only four years older than 77-year-old Trump, McCormick continued to ramble off far-right talking points regarding the president's allegedly deteriorated cognitive abilities.
"And the way he used to talk; he used to be very slick, very Clinton-esque, if you will. He no longer has that cognitive ability. He misinterprets questions, he misinterprets emotions, he doesn’t have a strategy, he doesn’t have any sort of education or ability to interpret new data," McCormick continued.
"This is something that, as a New York doctor, I would look at somebody like this and think, they really need to be taken care of rather than trying to the take care of an entire nation."
- Donald Trump Flubs Interview Calling Barack Obama the Current President, Reigniting Questions Regarding His Cognitive Abilities
- ‘It’s Distressing:' Tulsi Gabbard Turns Against Ailing President Joe Biden, Claims He’s Being Controlled By D.C. Establishment
- Donald Trump Claims He Mixes Up Joe Biden and Barack Obama's Names 'Sarcastically' and Insists He is Not 'Cognitively Impaired'
Bartimoro enthusiastically replied, "Well, thank you! You are a doctor and have the background to make such a statement, and in the face of all of this — by the way, we’re all watching this, Ok? We're watching him fall on steps. We’re watching him misinterpret questions. But, we’re just the American people."
"How about our adversaries watching it and running rough shod over it, like China?" Bartimoro added.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
In an unsurprising move, the ex-president and current GOP frontrunner Donald Trump has already endorsed the outlandish conspiracy theory. Back in October, the embattled Republican referenced the baseless claim — and made sure to stress Obama's full name when doing so — at a campaign event in New Hampshire.
"You’ve been ripped off by everybody and betrayed by the corrupt globalists, Washington, Wall Street people, those combinations of Washington, Wall Street, they’re the worst of all. And it’s never been worse than it is now under crooked Joe Biden, and frankly, his boss, Barack Hussein Obama. I think it’s his boss," Trump told the crowd, according to Mediaite.