REVEALED: Mom of Keke Palmer's Ex-BF Was Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Shoe At Her Husband
The mother of Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was once tossed into county jail for allegedly walloping her husband with a shoe, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The alleged attack occurred when Darius, who was recently caught on video surveillance allegedly getting physical with the Nope actress, was only 8 years old, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Darius’ mom, Yhinyer Jackson, now 63, was handcuffed in April 2001 after she “willfully and unlawfully inflict corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon [Romel Jackson], who was the spouse of defendant,” stated the misdemeanor complaint filed in Rancho Cucamonga, California Municipal Court.
In a long-running divorce case, Darius’ now 65-year-old father filed a declaration that revealed his then-wife “threw a shoe at me on my leg, causing me substantial pain and to bleed from my leg.”
“Again, (Jackson) was arrested for causing me to bleed and suffer domestic violence, further evidencing her tendency to periodically “come off the rails” abandoning self-control,” Romel stated in the declaration filed in California’s Riverside County Superior Court in 2019.
The charges against Jackson were suspended under a plea agreement with prosecutors that forced her to go on probation and pay a $415 fine, according to the criminal court case file. In 2008, the case was expunged from her record.
Court records obtained by RadarOnline.com showed Darius, 30, and his brother, Sarunas, grew up in domestic mayhem as adolescents.
Romel claimed in court filings that the boy’s mom had been arrested for domestic violence after allegedly attacking him with a knife in 1993 and later in 2003 getting whacked in the face by a television remote control she allegedly threw
The dueling parents were together for 24 years before their separation in 2013 – but they lived under the same roof until 2020 when she obtained a restraining order against Romel.
- EXPOSED: Mom of Keke Palmer’s Ex-BF Darius Filed Restraining Order Against Husband After Fight Over Trump
- Brother of Keke Palmer’s Ex-BF Accused of Choking His 'Insecure' Costar DomiNque Perry as Custody War Intensifies
- KeKe Palmer’s Ex-Boyfriend Darius Dragged into His Brother Sarunas’ Nasty Custody Battle
Jackson once accused her ex of allegedly attacking her when she commented on President Donald Trump’s controversial “grabbing them by the p----” comment.
“In addition to the two incidents where Mr. Jackson has touched me in a sexual manner without my consent, he has also forcibly slapped me on the butt very hard without my consent and against my will on multiple occasions,” Jackson claimed in court documents seeking the restraining order.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Keke obtained a restraining order against Darius after accusing him of getting physical with her in early November.
“At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house,” she wrote in court documents.
Darius' brother was accused of allegedly choking the mother of his daughter in a recent court filing.