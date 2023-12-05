REVEALED: Mom of Keke Palmer's Ex-BF Was Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Shoe At Her Husband

The alleged attack occurred when Darius, who was recently caught on video surveillance allegedly getting physical with the Nope actress, was only 8 years old, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The mother of Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was once tossed into county jail for allegedly walloping her husband with a shoe, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Darius’ mom, Yhinyer Jackson , now 63, was handcuffed in April 2001 after she “willfully and unlawfully inflict corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon [ Romel Jackson] , who was the spouse of defendant,” stated the misdemeanor complaint filed in Rancho Cucamonga, California Municipal Court.

In a long-running divorce case, Darius’ now 65-year-old father filed a declaration that revealed his then-wife “threw a shoe at me on my leg, causing me substantial pain and to bleed from my leg.”

“Again, (Jackson) was arrested for causing me to bleed and suffer domestic violence, further evidencing her tendency to periodically “come off the rails” abandoning self-control,” Romel stated in the declaration filed in California’s Riverside County Superior Court in 2019.

The charges against Jackson were suspended under a plea agreement with prosecutors that forced her to go on probation and pay a $415 fine, according to the criminal court case file. In 2008, the case was expunged from her record.