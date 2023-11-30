KeKe Palmer’s Ex-Boyfriend Darius Dragged into His Brother Sarunas’ Nasty Custody Battle

KeKe Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was named dropped in his brother Sarunas’ nasty custody battle — weeks after KeKe dragged him to court. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, DomiNque Perry, the mother of Sarunas’ 5-year-old daughter Zen, dragged Darius into her fight with Sarunas.

Source: @DOMINIQUEP/INSTAGRAM DomiNque dragged Darius into her custody battle.

DomiNque and Sarunas starred in Issa Rae’s HBO show Insecure. As we first reported, earlier this year, Sarunas filed a petition demanding joint legal and physical custody of their child. DomiNque opposed his request and demanded primary custody.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@ONEJAE Sarunas and Darius together.

She claimed she had plans to raise Zen in Texas where she lived. DomiNque said she only came out to Los Angeles, where Sarunas lives, when she booked acting gigs. DomiNque said, “despite the emotional volatility and intimidation that [Sarunas] has directed towards me,” she has been committed to “fostering a positive co-parenting relationship with [Sarunas] because I know that is in Zen’s best interest.”

Source: RadarOnline.com KeKe submitted screenshots of her security footage from the November 5 incident with Darius.

Sarunas scoffed at the claims. He wrote, “[DomiNque] has defamed my character to others, making them believe I am an absent father. Her negative communications with others, including to peers in our industry, regarding her opinions of me have made me fear for repercussions in my career.” The actor claimed his family had been welcoming to DomiNque.

Source: RadarOnline.com Footage from the February 2022 incident with Darius and KeKe.

In a newly filed declaration, DomiNque claimed the father of her child was not telling the truth. She claimed, “I experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior, all over the past 5 plus years from Sarunas and his family.”

DomiNque recalled an alleged March 2020 incident. She said they got into an argument about a person in the industry. DomiNque said he then “grabbed me by the throat and started choking me.” She claimed Sarunas let her go after their daughter walked into the room. “He was so angry that he had blood coming from his mouth where he bit his tongue,” she wrote.

DomiNque then wrote about Darius. She claimed that KeKe’s ex-boyfriend “admitted and confirmed” that his brother had bullied and intimidated her. Sarunas has yet to respond to the allegations. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, KeKe was granted a temporary restraining order against Darius. The order prohibits Darius from coming within 100 yards of the actress or their son Leo.

Source: @DVULTON/INSTAGRAM KeKe and Darius before the court drama.

In her petition, KeKe said on November 5 Darius showed up to her home unannounced and demanded to see their son. She said she refused to let their son go to a football game which led to an argument.

KeKe said Darius started screaming at her before he “lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.” In the filing, she detailed another alleged incident that went down in February 2022.

She said Darius “choked me and body slammed me onto the stairs in my home after becoming violently jealous and irrationally angry over a bikini picture.” “In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs,” Palmer said. “When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs." The parties are expected to face off in court next month where KeKe will attempt to make the restraining order permanent.