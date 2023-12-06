See The Photos: Diddy's Accuser Shown Sitting on Mogul's Lap During Night of Alleged Assault
Diddy's alleged teen victim was photographed plopped on the music mogul's lap on the night she claimed he gang-raped her with ex-Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and an unidentified man in 2003. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the then-teenager — who is only identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit filed on Wednesday — was seen posing while sitting on Diddy, who threw up in his hands inside his New York City record studio.
The female's face was censored to protect her identity.
The high school teen — who said she was in 11th grade when the alleged assault took place — was also photographed showing off two large letters, "P" and "D," which were hanging on the studio's wall. Another picture included in the lawsuit showed Jane Doe in a recording booth.
Jane Doe included several photos in the suit from the night in question, which her attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, founding partner of Wigdor LLP, said sets her apart from the rest of Diddy's accusers.
"Unlike many victims who have come forward after decades, Ms. Doe can prove that she not only met Mr. Combs on the night in question, but was in his studio, in New York City, with him on that night. Remember when viewing these, Ms. Doe was 17 years old," the lawsuit stated.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy was accused of taking turns raping the teen and piling her with drugs after she was trafficked across state lines.
Jane Doe claimed that she met Pierre and the "third assailant" at a lounge in Detriot, with the record label executive name-dropping Diddy by claiming they were "best friends." The former Bad Boy president — who was also accused of sexually assaulting another woman in a separate lawsuit — reportedly called Diddy, who allegedly convinced her to jump on a private jet and fly from Detroit to his studio in NYC with two men.
"Before they left for the private jet, Mr. Pierre smoked crack cocaine in a bathroom at the lounge, in which he also sexually assaulted Ms. Doe by forcing her to give him oral sex," the lawsuit stated.
Once at Diddy's studio, Jane Doe alleged she was given "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol" until she "became more and more inebriated."
"While at the studio, Ms. Doe was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant and Mr. Pierre, in that order," she claimed.
She alleged she "did not consent to having sex with Mr. Combs" in the bathroom, "but he continued thrusting." At one point, Jane Doe claimed he "asked her to squeeze his nipples as hard as she could to help him ‘get off.’" When she allegedly turned around to face him, the rapper "turned her back around and continued to rape her."
Jane Doe alleged that when she looked in the bathroom mirror, she noticed that Diddy had traded places with the third man, who was reportedly raping her from behind while she was slipping in and out of consciousness.
The alleged assailant reportedly ignored her pleas for him to stop. Eventually, she said it was Pierre's turn. She alleged Pierre first had “nonconsensual vaginal sex” with her before ending by “violently forcing her to give him oral sex.”
When Pierre was allegedly done, Jane Doe claimed he left her in the bathroom alone, where she "fell into the fetal position and lay on the floor."
After the lawsuit was filed, Diddy addressed the allegations that continue to pile up against him. He denied the accusations and claimed the women — four accusers total, including his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie — are out for paydays.