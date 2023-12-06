See The Photos: Diddy's Accuser Shown Sitting on Mogul's Lap During Night of Alleged Assault

Diddy's alleged teen victim was photographed plopped on the music mogul's lap on the night she claimed he gang-raped her with ex-Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and an unidentified man in 2003. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the then-teenager — who is only identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit filed on Wednesday — was seen posing while sitting on Diddy, who threw up in his hands inside his New York City record studio.

The female's face was censored to protect her identity.